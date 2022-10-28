Ichika Isshiki and Fame’s Berserk of Gluttony gets an anime adaptation

One of the most awaited dark-fantasy light novel series, Berserk of Gluttony, is finally inspiring an anime, and fans can’t get over it.

On Friday, October 28, Micro Magazine announced that Berserk of Gluttony is receiving an anime adaptation.

However, certain aspects like the production house, release date, and format haven’t been disclosed yet. To commemorate the announcement, illustrators of both light novel and manga series Fame and Daisuke Takino drew a sketch featuring Fate Graphite, the primary protagonist of the series, as well as Roxy Heart and Myne. Follow along with this article to learn more about Berserk of Gluttony.

Berserk of Gluttony announces its TV anime on the same day of its light novel’s 8th volume’s release

MICRO MAGAZINE, INC. @micromagazine_ We're very pleased to announce that "Berserk of Gluttony" will get a TV anime adaptation!! The series has 1.35 million copies in circulation. Already translated into English, Korean, Thai, Traditional Chinese, and French. Stay tuned for more updates!! English release by @gomanga We're very pleased to announce that "Berserk of Gluttony" will get a TV anime adaptation!! The series has 1.35 million copies in circulation. Already translated into English, Korean, Thai, Traditional Chinese, and French. Stay tuned for more updates!! English release by @gomanga https://t.co/4AmSiCUTOe

On the same day as its anime adaptation announcement, the series dropped its 8th volume, which will continue from where The Sins of Wrath chapter ended. The eight volume dark-fantasy light novel series has been published by Micro Magazine under its GCN Bunko Novels label.

Creator Ichika Isshiki launched the series in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service, one of the most renowned Japanese user-generated novel publishing websites, releasing the first volume in 2017. With its imminent popularity, Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the light novel series and the manga adaptation to release it in English.

Seven Seas Entertainment @gomanga



Can Fate face the darkness of Myne’s past…and the truth of their forsaken world?



Out today in print/digital! See RETAILERS section:

sevenseasentertainment.com/books/berserk-… BERSERK OF GLUTTONY (LIGHT NOVEL) Vol. 7Can Fate face the darkness of Myne’s past…and the truth of their forsaken world?Out today in print/digital! See RETAILERS section: BERSERK OF GLUTTONY (LIGHT NOVEL) Vol. 7Can Fate face the darkness of Myne’s past…and the truth of their forsaken world?Out today in print/digital! See RETAILERS section:sevenseasentertainment.com/books/berserk-… https://t.co/NK8NIik0wS

Here’s how Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story:

Fate Graphite has never tasted true power. Born into a world with two kinds of people—those with superior skills and those without—he’s been shunned his entire life. Fate’s skill is Gluttony, a curse that leaves him constantly hungry…until he awakens its terrible potential. When he kills someone, he can devour their skills and feed his insatiable appetite. How many lives will it take for Fate’s Gluttony to finally be satisfied?

In April 2018, Daisuke Takino launched Berserk of Gluttony on Micro Magazine’s Comic Ride website. As stated by the official publisher, the light novel series has 1.35 million copies in circulation. Due to its worldwide popularity, the series got translated into Korean, Thai, English, French, and Traditional Chinese.

Baleygr (CEO of 86 Eighty Six) @Baleygr086 "Berserk of Gluttony" TV anime adaptation announced



Celebratory illustrations by light novel illustrator Fame and manga artist Daisuke Takino "Berserk of Gluttony" TV anime adaptation announcedCelebratory illustrations by light novel illustrator Fame and manga artist Daisuke Takino https://t.co/CLqqaEfq1A

Besides revealing the anime under production and dropping the light novel’s volume 8, Micro Magazine has also announced the release of the 9th compiled volume in Japan on October 31, 2022.

An official teaser was expected to be released showing how the light novel series is being adapted into anime, but much to fans' disappointment, the creators haven’t even revealed a key visual. However, by looking at the imminent hype for the upcoming dark fantasy anime series, it is expected that additional information will be released soon with an official PV.

