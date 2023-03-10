Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 11 release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

In the previous episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl!, Tomo finally acknowledged that Jun had surpassed her in being stronger after she returned his Gameboy, the only thing that reminded them of their challenge. However, for fans, the most surprising thing about the episode was Jun finally admitting how pretty Tomo was for the first time.

Fans were also caught off-guard by the series’ new ending theme song, "Jiribaki love" by Kaito Ishikawa (Jun Kubota VA), Kouhei Amasaki (Kousuke Misaki VA), and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Tatsumi Tanabe VA). The new ED is not so different from “Yurukuru” as the male leads have taken over the singing to showcase their singer spirit.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tomo-chan is a Girl! anime and manga series.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 11 will see Tomo and gang striking a deal with Tanabe

Release date and time, countdown, and streaming platforms

Episode 11 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will air this Wednesday, March 15, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and other respective Japanese syndications at 12.30 am JST.

Crunchyroll will stream the latest episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl! exclusively on its platform for free.

International fans can also watch the series in English dub on Crunchyroll. Since the platform's free version comes with multiple ads, viewers can switch to paid subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

The release timings of the anime episodes are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, March 14, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, March 14, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, March 14, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Tuesday, March 14, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, March 14, 9 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, March 14, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Wednesday, March 15, 2 am

Philippines time: Tuesday, March 14, 11.30 pm

What to expect from Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 11

The upcoming episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will expectedly be the penultimate episode of the series as it will begin adapting the final volume. It will see Tomo in gifting trouble, where she will make up her mind to give something meaningful to Jun on his birthday.

After much discussion and planning, Tomo will join Tanabe’s family Ramen shop to gather enough money for an expensive gift. Carol and Misuzu will also be joining Tomo to support her.

The second narrative of the series will be about a stage play on Cinderella, which will see characters take on roles that are completely opposite to their personalities.

A brief recap of Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 10

In the previous episode, Tomo and Jun competed against each other at the school marathon and left everyone behind. As the former wanted a fair and square battle, she didn’t turn back at the Girl’s Turning Point and continued the race to win against the latter.

Tomo somehow tripped, and Jun discovered that she had pushed her physical limit too far after training all night a day before the marathon.

Jun carried Tomo to a nearby hospital on his back. Misuzu was terrified after finding her friend ill, as Tomo catching a cold and fever was unbelievable. Tomo returned the Gameboy to Jun as she finally acknowledged that he had surpassed her in strength.

Jun reminisced about the junior year entrance ceremony, which was the first time he found out Tomo was a girl. After the discovery, it was challenging for Jun to hang out or even talk to Tomo like they used to do. Misuzu was also facing trouble catching up to Tomo.

Jun and Misuzu started dating each other to fill the void left by Tomo. However, they eventually broke up, which ended hilariously as Jun dumped Misuzu before she could, leaving her with a lifetime of regret.

Later, Jun apologized to Tomo for not talking to her for a year. The apology was accepted on the condition that they remain friends forever.

In the present, Jun woke up for school, and as he headed out, he found Tomo on his doorstep. Although he had been mesmerized by Tomo many times before, this was the first time he admitted to himself that she was indeed adorable.

Poll : 0 votes