Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As seen in the previous episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl!, the titular protagonist has decided not to let her innately tomboyish nature hinder her desire to be more girly. Apart from Tomo, Misuzu and Carol, the series' supporting characters, have won fans' hearts by being exemplary definitions of friends.

Despite Tomo’s resoluteness to be more feminine, Misuzu and Carol don’t want to alter the essence of her personality and also don’t want to make her uncomfortable by rushing things while she orients herself to new changes. Tomo and Jun have shown great progress in their character development with just four episodes so far, and fans can’t get enough of the series' rom-com goodness.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tomo-chan is a Girl! series.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 5 will see Jun and Kousuke senpai go on a shopping spree, Carol’s mother making her debut, and more

Release date and time, streaming platform

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 5 will be released this Wednesday, February 1, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and other local Japanese broadcasting at 12:30 am JST.

Crunchyroll is the only platform that streams the latest episodes of Tomo-chan is a Girl! for international audiences. The streaming platform has also included the English dub of Tomo-chan is a Girl! featuring Lexi Nieto as Tomo Aizawa and Ricco Fajardo as Junichiro Kubota. It is being streamed on the app for free with multiple ads.

Viewers can remove ads by switching to paid subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, January 31, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, January 31, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, January 31, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Tuesday, January 31, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, January 31, 9 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, January 31, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Wednesday, February 1, 2 am

Philippines time: Tuesday, January 31, 11.30 pm

What to expect from Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 5?

Episode 4 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! almost completed adapting volume 2 of the original manga series, leaving a few chapters that will be picked up in the next episode. The upcoming installment will see Jun assisting Kousuke with issues regarding his strength that have been bothering him for so long.

The former will equip the latter with essential workout equipment. However, as Jun is apparently envious of Kousuke being a role model to Tomo, he might have to cut out the expectation that his little expedition can be smooth sailing.

Misuzu and Tomo will visit the Olston mansion to spend some “girly time” with Carol. The pair will meet Carol's mother, Ferris Olston, for the first time, which is expected to be one of the series' most hilarious moments.

A brief recap of Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 4

A visual representation of how Tatsumi pictured Misuzu after Junichiro claimed she often smiles around him vs the reality (Image via Lay-Duce)

Tatsumi was troubled by Misuzu’s unfading deadpan expression and wondered if she had ever smiled. Mistaking Misuzu’s evil grin for a smile, Jun presumed she was prone to losing her stoic demeanor only when he was around her. Regardless of Misuzu’s threatening aura, Tatsumi tried his best to make her smile, to which she replied by saying she might change her expression if he approached her sincerely.

Casual hugs with fellow female classmates were a difficult task for Tomo. However, with the impulse to try it once, she wanted to hug Misuzu, but her request was rejected instantly. To help overcome her fears, Carol hugged Tomo and inadvertently raised her inferiority complex about her lack of femininity.

Lately, Misuzu had become a little distant from Tomo due to her getting hugged by Carol all the time. Despite the fact that Misuzu did not reveal her problem to Tomo, she was eventually embraced. Tomo tried clutching onto Jun from behind after school, which scared him a lot. The latter got punched after he made a hypocritical opinion about how he had the right to do that from the beginning.

Later the next day, Jun paid an impromptu visit to Tomo's house and barged into her room without asking while she was sleeping, infuriating her. Reminiscing about the old days, Tomo’s mother, Akemi, was delighted to share how she met Gorou and fell in love with him. However, because Gorou still shied away from her face, Akemi found it difficult to control her rage.

Tomo suddenly became the talk of the town after having lunch alone with Jun and wearing Carol’s hairband that she had forcefully lent her. Elsewhere, Kousuke was happy to see her cousin, Carol, making friends after he spotted her sitting with Misuzu. Ogawa and Mifune sought Tomo’s help after a third-year student tried to harass them.

The duo requested that Tomo resolve the situation peacefully, but due to the boy’s arrogance, she kicked him, making him unconscious. Later, the guy banded with his abettors and decided to teach her a lesson.

However, before the boy could finish his speech, Jun knocked him out and defeated the others as well. Later, the bullies apologized to Tomo, making her utterly confused. While heading home, Tomo asked Jun about his injuries, to which he lied by saying he tripped and fell down the stairs.

