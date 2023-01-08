Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With its premiere on January 6, 2022, Fumita Yanagida’s Tomo-chan is a Girl! became an overnight sensation. The series received a rating of 7.8 on IMDB and 7.5 on MyAnimeList. The first episode introduced protagonist Tomo Aizawa, the 15-year-old tomboy high schooler who is having a hard time making her childhood friend Junichiro fall in love with her.

For most of his life, her love interest sees Tomo as a boy. Despite discovering the truth, he continues treating her like a boy. The upcoming episode is expected to deliver more hilarious rom-com moments between the pair and will also continue the progress of the unrequited love story.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 2 will see the new character Carol Olston learning karate from Junichiro

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 2 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will air this Thursday, January 12, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV at 12.30 am JST (10.30 pm EST). Fans outside of Japan can catch the latest episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll, a popular anime streaming platform that has also included the English dub of the series.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! is being streamed on Crunchyroll for free with multiple ads. Viewers can remove ads by switching to paid-up subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 pm (Saturday, December 24)

Central Standard Time: 6 pm (Saturday, December 24)

Eastern Standard Time: 7 pm (Saturday, December 24)

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 am (Saturday, December 24)

Indian Standard Time: 5.30 am (Saturday, December 24)

Central European Time: 1 am (Saturday, December 24)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 10.30 am (Saturday, December 24)

Philippines time: 8 am (Saturday, December 24)

What to expect from the Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 2?

Since episode 1 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! covered 70 out of 148 chapters from the first volume of Fumita Yanagida’s original manga series, it can be expected that the second episode will cover the remaining 78 chapters. However, the anime is yet to reveal the title and preview teaser for episode 2.

As the anime is loyal to its source material, the upcoming episode will see Jun’s protective side after he saves Tomo from being harassed by a lecherous person. The episode will also introduce a new character, Carol Olston, an air-headed transfer student from Britain who claims to be Kousuke’s fiance. Additionally, Junichirou will give Karate lessons to Carol, raising Tomo's insecurity.

A brief recap of the previous episode

After mustering up all the courage, Tomo finally professes her love to Junichirou, who mistakes the proposal as a general assurance of friendship. Tomo seeks help from one of her closest friends, Misuzu, who tells her to be more girly to make Junichiro fall for her. However, Misuzu’s idea doesn't end well, as the pair end up fighting after an enraging dispute.

While eating lunch together, Junichiro casually eats fried chicken from Tomo’s chopsticks, making her immensely flustered. Later, he pushes Misuzu into the rain after she tries to tease him by exclaiming that Tomo might get a boyfriend. While heading home together, Junichiro comes too close to the protagonist, making her bolt away in a flash.

Somehow Junichiro manages to catch up to Tomo, but this time he runs away from her after witnessing her soaked clothes. Mifune and Ogawa from Class B crudely ask Tomo to meet them behind the gym. The latter agrees to the girl’s request, presuming it is a challenge to fight. However, Mifune and Ogawa become utterly terrified after learning about Tomo’s monstrous strength.

After meeting Mifune and Ogawa behind the gym, the titular protagonist discovers that the girls want to get close to her senpai, Kousuke. With finally getting to do something girly, Tomo excitedly promises to help them.

