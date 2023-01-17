Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

In the previous episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl!, fans were surprised by how Jun saved Tomo from a groper and tried to protect her from men eyeballing her with lascivious intent. Although it was apparent with the series' debut, the second episode almost confirmed that Jun has feelings for Tomo.

However, like every other guy, Jun is protecting his friendship by keeping his feelings suppressed. Manga fans were disappointed after Mifune and Ogawa’s part was cut off from the anime, where they got defeated in a verbal argument against Carol’s innocence, which is stated to be a hysterical piece.

Carol Olsten, a new addition to the series, has become one of the most enthralling and hilarious characters fans love for her adorable airheaded disposition. Sally Amaki, renowned for her soothing voice, garnered a lot of praise for flawlessly capturing the essence of Carol in both original Japanese voicing and English dub.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 3 will see Tomo confronting Misuzu on her going out with Junichiro when they were in middle school

Release date and streaming platform

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 3 will be released this Wednesday, January 18, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and other local television stations in Japan at 12.30 am JST (10.30 pm EST). International fans can catch the latest episodes of the series on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform has also included the English dub of Tomo-chan is a Girl!

The anime series is being streamed on Crunchyroll for free with multiple ads. Viewers can remove ads by switching to paid-up subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.30 am(Tuesday, January 17)

Central Standard Time: 9.30 am (Tuesday, January 17)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.30 am (Tuesday, January 17)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.30 pm (Tuesday, January 17)

Indian Standard Time: 9 am (Tuesday, January 17)

Central European Time: 4.30 pm (Tuesday, January 17)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2 am (Wednesday, January 18)

Philippines time: 11.30 am (Tuesday, January 17)

What to expect from Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 3?

Episode 3 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will pick from chapter 8, volume 1 of the manga series, and will eventually cover the remaining 11 pages to enter the second volume, adapting chapters 9, 10, and 11. The upcoming episode will see Tomo confronting Misuzu about rumors that she went out on a date with Jun in middle school.

The latter will be revealing her big secret to Tomo that she has been hiding for years to protect her pride. Jun will be encountering Kousuke, “the talk of the town Senpai,” with whom he is envious of being admired by Tomo. Jun and Kousuke will eventually get along, but uncannily. In the meantime, Carol, Mifune, Ogawa, Misuzu, and Tatsumi will be getting sufficient screen time.

A brief recap of the previous episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl!

While heading to the school, Tomo was groped by an older man. Having been infuriated after seeing Tomo being harassed, Jun restrained the man and handed him over to the police. He suggested Tomo wear slacks instead of underpants, which made her angry. Later, Misuzu asked Tomo to get rid of the underpants and wear only the short skirt to look more feminine.

Jun was shell-shocked to see Tomo in a short skirt where he could not even see her in the eye. The former apologized to the latter by saying he didn’t possess any right to tell her what to wear. After learning Jun’s reaction through Tomo, Misuzu couldn’t control herself from sniggering.

Tomo was surprised by the attention Carol Olsten, the new half-English transfer student, was getting from the boys. Eventually, the former ran into Carol, who started seeing her as a rival. The new transfer student sought Misuzu’s help to defeat Tomo, and she sent her to Jun.

Under his tutelage, Carol began her training but couldn’t even capable of doing any of the exercises, except for jump rope. Seeing Tomo get jealous of Jun for helping her, Carol ceased the workout routine and ended her enmity. She eventually befriended Tomo and Misuzu. Meanwhile, Jun startled Tomo by casually revealing that he once went on a date with Misuzu.

