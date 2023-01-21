Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Fans of Tomo-chan is a Girl! were shell-shocked after learning that Jun and Misuzu went on a date during their Middle School days.

Given their omnipresent enmity towards each other, it is hard to believe that the two, who have such polar opposite personalities, could think about even being friends. It was a relief for Tomo that Misuzu and Jun were a couple for just three days.

However, this event has become an endless nightmare for Misuzu, as before she could have dumped Jun, he made the first move and hurt her pride.

The previous episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl! enthralled fans with Tomo and Jun going out on a date, which ended on a hilarious note.

As Tomo and Jun have started realizing there is more to their friendship, fans are eager to know what the future holds for the pair.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tomo-chan is a Girl! series.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 4 will explore the love story of Tomo’s parents

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 4 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will air this Wednesday, January 25, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and other popular broadcasting channels in Japan at 12.30 am JST.

Crunchyroll has made the series available in its massive catalog for international audiences. The streaming platform has also included the English dub of Tomo-chan is a Girl!

Tomo-chan is a Girl! is being streamed on Crunchyroll for free with multiple ads. Viewers can remove ads by switching to paid subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

What to expect from Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 4?

The title of Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 4 is yet to be revealed. Given where the previous episode left off, episode 4 will pick up from chapter 12, volume 2, of the original manga series. Tanabe will try to accomplish the unattainable task of bringing a smile to the poker-faced Misuzu.

However, unbeknownst to Tanabe, Misuzu can only express her contentment with a malicious grin while despising others' stupidity, especially Jun. As Tomo has decided to be more feminine, she will explore more about “girly friendships,” starting with hugging everyone she’s been friends with. Things are going to get awkward when she tries to hug Jun.

The episode will also give significant screen time to Akemi and Goru Aizawa, Tomo’s parents, two of the series' most hilarious characters.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Tomo confronted Misuzu but hid the truth about her going out with Jun during their middle school days. Disappointed with Jun slipping it out, Misuzu revealed to Tomo that they were a couple for just three days. Misuzu told Tomo that she hit rock bottom during her first date when Jun invited her to go cycling for forty kilometers. While returning, Jun had to drag Misuzu home.

Misuzu decided to call it quits, but Jun dumped her before she could make a move. Later the next day, Jun had an unconventional first meeting with Tomo’s senpai, Kousuke.

After discovering Tomo had joined the Boys Karate Club in school, Jun was a little bothered, as he had promised to train under Tomo’s father, Gorou. While heading home, Jun met Kousuke and started discussing his views with Tomo.

Jun threatened Kousuke to avoid blabbing about their conversation around Tomo. After asking Jun to hang out with her, Tomo sought suggestions from Misuzu and Carol regarding more feminine dresses. Jun was surprised by Tomo’s new look, but on the surface, he gave a bland expression.

After spending their time at the baseball center and bowling point, the pair headed to a karaoke club, where Tomo embarrassed herself by singing children’s songs. However, for Jun, there was something different about her at that mere moment.

