10 anime martial artists who can solo Mikey from Tokyo Revengers

While Tokyo Revengers is filled with incredibly skilled and powerful martial artists, Mikey is objectively the strongest of them all. A single punch from Mikey, also known as Sano Manjiro, is enough to knock down even the most resilient opponents inside Tokyo Revengers.

Nonetheless, when compared with some of the most skilled martial artists in anime, Manjiro still has a long way to go until he can reach their levels. Even if we exclude fighters with overpowered abilities like Goku and Naruto, Mikey is still far from catching up to the biggest powerhouses in anime. In this list, we will talk about ten anime martial artists who could defeat Tokyo Revenger’s Mikey alone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga and reflects the author’s opinion.

Ling Yao and 9 other skilled martial artists who could beat Mikey from Tokyo Revengers

1) Ranma Saotome

Ranma as seen in the show (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tokyo Revengers has many incredible scenes where Mikey demonstrates dominance over several fighting styles. Similarly, Ranma Saotome from Ranma ½ is also a martial artist who has a deep knowledge of different combat techniques, thanks to his everything that goes style.

For Ranma, fighting and defeating strong opponents is an everyday occurrence. Due to the training his father gave him since he was a small child, Ranma has become one of the strongest fighters in the world. Mikey’s abilities would pale in comparison to Ranma’s agility and strength.

2) Lee Pyron

Kᴀɢᴇʀᴏᴜ @Inversixn || Ah, 2021 Lee Pyron looks so good. || Ah, 2021 Lee Pyron looks so good. https://t.co/4mZJZqziBq

Some martial artists, like Mikey, dedicate their lives to learning as many techniques as possible to have a versatile fighting style. Others, like Shaman King’s Lee Pyron, wished to perfect his martial art, The Daodandao, to become unbeatable.

Daodandao is a style that revolved around powerful consecutive attacks that would leave the enemy defenseless. If Lee’s opponent continued fighting, he would change his style for aggressive and powerful blows to knock the enemy down in seconds. None of the fighters in Tokyo Revengers would be prepared to fight Lee, not even Manjiro.

3) Spike Spiegel

Spike as seen in the show (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Bounty hunters know that relying on only one trick during a mission could spell doom for them. That is why Cowboy Bebop’s protagonist, Spike Spiegel, trained hard to become one of the best martial artists in his universe.

Throughout the show, we saw Spike use his incredible martial arts skills to defeat opponents without even getting tired. Not only that, but he is also a proficient user of close-combat weapons, giving him an even larger edge in battle. Mikey would probably be outmatched because of Spike’s wider experience in combat.

4) Ling Yao

Ling as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

Unlike many of the characters in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood who use some kind of magical power to fight, Ling relies entirely on his physical skills. Ling is a proficient martial artist who has trained since he was a child, mastering Xing's, his home country, styles.

Ling is incredibly strong, able to keep up a fight even against superpowered and immortal enemies. Tokyo Revengers has shown us that Mikey's fighting style relies on physical power and brutality. Since Ling's style was created to counter this, with flowing moves that use the enemy's strength against them, it would be easy for Ling to emerge victorious from a fight.

5) Shota Aizawa

Aizawa using his capture tape (Image via Studio Bones)

Most Heroes in My Hero Academia depend heavily on their Quirks when the time for battle arrives. Shota Aizawa, whose Quirk only nullifies others' powers, had to learn how to become one of the best martial artists in the series to compensate for the lack of a combat-oriented ability.

Despite this, Aizawa is amongst the best fighters in the entire series, as we have seen him take down opponents twice his size without complaint. Mikey has proven throughout Tokyo Revengers that he can dish some mean blows, although it is unlikely he can punch as hard as a mutated human, which Aizawa defeats on a daily basis.

6) Mr. Satan

Satan and Buu (Image via Toei Animation)

Because the world of Dragon Ball is filled with universe busters, it is hard to remember for most fans that Mr. Satan is, in fact, an excellent martial artist. He has won world tournaments on his own, without having to rely on any tricks. He is also several times stronger than the average human, able to pull three giant busses attached to his back.

Hercule is also incredibly durable, capable of being thrown at a mountain and getting up seconds later, something that would kill most ordinary humans. He may be a coward when fighting enemies that can destroy entire planets, but he would have no problem defeating Mikey if he ever entered the world of Tokyo Revengers.

7) Sakura Ogami

Sakura as seen in the show (Image via Studio Lerche)

Being called the Ultimate Martial Artist has to mean that the people from Danganronpa’s world who could beat Sakura are next to none. Sakura is the best mixed martial arts fighter in the series, with four hundred consecutive wins.

Her family trained her to become the best since she was a child, giving Sakura the skills necessary to defeat even her father from a young age. Sakura does not have any otherworldly power, but her own strength would be more than enough to beat the cast of Tokyo Revengers, Mikey included.

8) Wang Ye

Wang Ye, a former monk from Hotori no Shenji: The Outcast’s universe, is one of the most skilled martial artists to have ever graced the world of anime. Watching him fight is a true spectacle due to his mastery of Taichi and his elegant and precise movements. Wang Ye’s only weapons are his skillful hands and encyclopedic knowledge of pressure points in the human body.

Combined, these skills make Wang Ye a truly dangerous opponent to fight against, given that he could kill you with a single and swift attack. We saw Wang Ye fight against three powerful individuals simultaneously, defeating them without receiving a single hit. Due to this, it is hard to imagine that Mikey, or anyone from Tokyo Revengers, could ever defeat someone as talented as Wang Ye.

9) Mamoru Takamura

Mamoru and his coach (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Hajime no Ippo’s world contains some of the most proficient boxers of all time, all of whom have outstanding capabilities. Yet, no one amongst these martial artists can surpass Takamura in raw talent and strength. Even before beginning his training, Takamura was already powerful enough to defeat boxing world champions.

His already marvelous skills only grew due to the rigorous training he had to go through. Takamura is now regarded as one of the best boxers in the entire world, thanks to his powerful punches that can end a fight in seconds.

The fact that Takamura is capable of tanking hits from some of the strongest boxers and continuing to fight means that Mikey has little to no chance of ever defeating Takamura.

10) Mugen

Mugen as seen in the show (Image via Studio Manglobe)

Samurai Champloo has one of the oddest and most skilled martial artists alive, the Samurai Mugen. Besides using his trusted sword for combat, Mugen developed his own combat technique, the Champloo Kendo, which combines breakdancing moves with powerful and unpredictable attacks.

Even when he is not using his preferred weapon, Mugen is still a dangerous opponent due to his amazing agility and erratic movements that confuse most opponents. No one in Tokyo Revengers fights like Mugen, meaning the Samurai would have a massive advantage against Mikey.

Final Thoughts

Mikey trains in his family's dojo to be an amazing martial artist (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Mikey is, without a doubt, the most powerful and talented martial artist in all of Tokyo Revengers. Inside the world of the series, no one can beat Mikey in a fight as of yet. He is not only powerful enough to destroy powerhouses like South Terano in a couple of moves but also extremely resilient and agile.

Despite all this, Mikey would still be unable to defeat the fighters listed above simply because of the difference in power. While all of them are normal humans, that does not mean they cannot be incredibly strong, amazing fighters. Mikey would probably enjoy fighting against these strong opponents, no matter the outcome.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das