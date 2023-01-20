Where to watch Tomo-chan is a Girl! online

Tomo-chan is a Girl! is officially out as an anime and its debut was well received by the fandom. Only three episodes are currently available to view, out of the planned 13.

The series follows Tomo Aizawa, a tomboy high schooler, who has been secretly in love with her childhood friend Junichiro Kubota for a very long time. Her subtle attempts to exhibit her feelings result in hilarious consequences as she struggles to make Kubota consider her as more than just one of his dude friends.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tomo-chan is a Girl! anime

Tomo-chan is a Girl! is available on Crunchyroll

Tomo-chan is a Girl! is available for streaming on Crunchyroll for international viewers. The streaming platform has also included the English dub of the series, along with the usual subs. Viewers can also get rid of the ads by getting a paid subscription plan like the Fan and Mega Fan after a 14-day trial.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! has been adapted from the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Fumita Yanagida. It follows the four-panel or Yonkoma format, which is typically adapted for humorous and light-hearted narratives, although exceptions do exist. After its debut in 2015, this slice-of-life romantic comedy ran till 2019 and is now available in 8 tankobon volumes.

The anime is produced by Lay-duce studio and is directed by Hitoshi Nanba, who has also helmed popular anime like Gosick and Golden Kamuy. The series boasts a number of famous voice artists, including Rie Takahashi as the titular lead, who is also set to play Kamiya Kaouru in the 2023 Rurouni Kenshin reboot; and Kaito Ishikawa as Junichiro.

Girltaku Podcast @Girltaku_AT I'm so happy about Tomo-chan is a Girl today! They've switched up the jokes and dialogue, making for a much more enjoyable third episode compared to the first and second! I'm so happy about Tomo-chan is a Girl today! They've switched up the jokes and dialogue, making for a much more enjoyable third episode compared to the first and second! https://t.co/kae3fHalPa

Ishikawa is known for playing famous characters like Genos in One Punch Man, Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia, and Kageyama in Haikyu! The opening theme Kurae! Telepathy is by Maharajan. The ending theme song yurukuru＊love is by the seiyuus Takahashi, Rina Hidaka, and Sally Amaki, who also lends her voice to a new character in the series, Carol.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 4 release date

The next episode is set to release on January 26, Thursday. The episode will continue to showcase Tomo’s vain struggle of getting Junichiro to notice her feelings for him.

In Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 3, a furious Tomo confronted Misuzu about her past relationship with Jun. However, her anger subsided when Misuzu revealed that it only lasted for three days and later Jun too stated that he doesn’t like Misuzu anymore.

Tomo was suggested by her friends to ask Jun out on a date but chose a different location from where they usually hang out. They also suggested that she buy a new outfit. However, Tomo’s efforts proved to be in vain as Jun failed to notice them. Only when Jun rewatched the video of Tomo singing in the karaoke box, did he realize that she looked quite different that day.

