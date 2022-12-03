Britney Spears Musical on Broadway 2023: Tickets, dates and more

A new Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon A One More Time has revealed details for Broadway next year. The musical will feature Britney Spears' hits including Oops I Did It Again, Lucky, Circus, and Toxic. The musical will feature fairytale icons including Cinderella, Snow White, and the Little Mermaid among other protagonist characters. The musical is directed by Keone & Mari Madrid, with an original story written by Jon Hartmere.

Speaking about the show, Britney Spears, in a statement, said:

"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore. This is a dream come true for me!"

The announcement comes after the show premiered at a sold-out run at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC which wrapped up back in January.

Britney Spears Musical on Broadway 2023 Dates and Tickets

As per Brodway’s website, the production of Once Upon A One More Time, will begin previews on May 13, 2023 at the Marquis Theatre, with the opening night set for June 22, 2023.

Tickets for the Once Upon a One More Time musical can be purchased by the general public from December 5 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster. Britney Spears fan club members currently have access to tickets.

The story follows a group of iconic fairy-tale princesses who gather for a book-club meeting, when they receive a copy of Betty Friedan’s feminist work The Feminine Mystique from "a rogue fairy godmother."

Cinderella, Snow White, and the Little Mermaid go on an adventure to claim their ‘happily ever afters’. On their journey,they sing and dance to hit numbers from Britney Spears.

The casting for the new show has not been announced yet. However, the characters listed out from the previous musical include Cinderella, Prince Charming, the Stepmother, the narrator, Snow White, The O.F.G (Original Fairy Godmother), and the step sisters.

The fairytale characters also include Sleeping Beauty, Clumsy, Rapunzel, Prince Erudite, Princess and the Pea, Little Mermaid, and the little girl. Also featuring in the musical will be Belle, Prince Suave, Little Red Riding Hood, Gretl, Prince Brawny, Goldilocks, Prince Mischevious and Prince Affable.

More about Britney Spears

Earlier in April this year, Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended when a judge in LA ended the legal agreement, which gave control of the star’s life to her father since 2008. Spears later describes it as the "Best Day Ever". After the conservatorship ended, it gave Spears charge of her estimated $60m estate and also the control to make personal decisions herself for the first time in years.

Spears at the time shared a video of her supporters standing outside the court house, and wrote:

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen #FreedBritney."

Spears also got married to Sam Asghari in July earlier this year after a five-year courtship in California.

