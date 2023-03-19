Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

The upcoming episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl! will be released on March 22, 2023, on TOKYO MX at 12.30 am JST. The series can also be streamed by international fans on Cruncyroll.

With the previous episode of Tomo-chan is a Girl!, fans have finally acknowledged that the titular protagonist can look hunky and feminine whenever she wants to. From sporting a maid uniform in the first half, to completely transforming into Prince Kit Charming for the Cinderella stage play in the second narrative, Tomo has yet again proven she is the best girl.

As the Cinderella stage play will resume in episode 12, fans eagerly await to see Jun’s reaction to Tomo’s performance and how Misuzu and Carol will impress the audience with their acting skills. Tomo-chan is a Girl! Episode 12 will be the penultimate episode of the series.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 12 will see Tomo and Misuzu’s breathtaking performance in the Cinderella stage play

Release date and streaming platform

Tomo Aizawa, as seen in episode 11 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! (Image via Twitter/ @RedhairWaifu)

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 12 will be released this Wednesday, March 22, 2023, on TOKYO MX at 12.30 am JST. The episode will later run on other Japanese syndications, including BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV.

Since licensing the series, Crunchyroll has become the only platform to stream the latest episodes of Tomo-chan is a Girl! for free worldwide. Fans outside Japan can also watch the series in English dub on Crunchyroll. The platform's free version comes with multiple ads, so to enjoy the episode without any interruptions, viewers can switch to paid subscription plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for episode 12 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, March 21, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, March 21, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, March 21, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Tuesday, March 21, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, March 21, 9 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, March 21, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Wednesday, March 22, 2 am

Philippines Time: Tuesday, March 21, 11.30 pm

What to expect from Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 12

Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 12 will begin the Cultural Festival, starting with the main characters' performance in the Cinderella stage play. Akemi and Misaki are expected to run into each other at the event, where they will also encounter Carol’s mother. Fans can expect more characters to be featured in the penultimate episode, including Ogawa and Mifune.

The 12th episode will completely adapt the seventh volume of the series, which means fans should brace themselves for one of the grand confessions of all time heading their way. Fans will also see Misuzu confronting Tomo regarding something she always wanted to speak out to her about.

A brief recap of Tomo-chan is a Girl! episode 11

#tomochan Watched Tomo-chan Is a Girl episode 11. Jun's birthday is coming soon, so Tomo works a part time job at a ramen shop to get him a present. Also, a school play is coming up, with Misuzu as Cinderella and Tomo as the prince. I can't wait to see how this plays out lol Watched Tomo-chan Is a Girl episode 11. Jun's birthday is coming soon, so Tomo works a part time job at a ramen shop to get him a present. Also, a school play is coming up, with Misuzu as Cinderella and Tomo as the prince. I can't wait to see how this plays out lol#tomochan https://t.co/hSAmZZSjwm

Tomo sought an opinion from Misuzu about doing a part-time job to earn enough money so she could buy something expensive and valuable for Jun. Misuzu agreed, but as she didn’t want to leave Tomo alone, she also wanted to work alongside her, and subsequently, Carol joined them as well. The trio agreed to work in Tanabe’s family restaurant.

The protagonist was initially anxious about her new job but eventually got used to the environment. Misuzu switched to her opposite personality, where she became more cheerful and got praised for her impressive hospitality. Carol did a fine job attracting customers with her overloaded cuteness.

Carol Olston, as seen in episode 11 of Tomo-chan is a Girl! (Image via Twitter/ @Blonde_Waifus)

All of a sudden, Tomo became petrified after witnessing Junichiro at the restaurant. Tomo was furious over Tanabe as he didn’t give her a heads up regarding Junichiro being a regular customer. After getting paid, the trio headed to their homes. After waiting for Tomo outside the restaurant, Junichiro walked her home.

Later the next day, Tomo gifted a smartwatch to Junichiro, identical to hers. The former noted that the latter had been acting strangely around her lately. At school, Misuzu devised a trap to make Tomo get closer to Junichirou by pushing him down the stairs, which ended up being a disaster as Junichiro fell on Carol instead and later got beaten by Tomo.

Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} @Gadyuka86F I can't wait to see Cinderella in the next episode of Tomo-chan Is a girl I can't wait to see Cinderella in the next episode of Tomo-chan Is a girl 😍 https://t.co/IPYgnkOkoK

Misuzu started feeling guilty about getting between Tomo and Jun and later took multiple sick days out of school. Concerned about Misuzu’s health, Tomo visited her house and handed her the Cinderella stage play script. The next day, Misuzu arrived at school infuriated as he discovered she was cast as the main lead.

Tomo took on the roles of Prince Kit Charming, Carol as the evil stepmother, and Jun as an ordinary tree. After school ended, Jun helped Tomo practice her lines for the upcoming Cinderella stage play.

