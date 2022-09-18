10 characters like Himawari from Boruto

Himawari Uzumaki and her awesomeness have managed to become the one thing that every Naruto fan can agree on amid the polarizing sentiments in the Boruto fandom. The little sister of the titular character is at par with him in popularity and, many may argue, has surpassed him.

She has won over the fandom’s heart with her feisty persona and overall cuteness, capable of being equally badass. She is a promising character on the show and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us.

On that note, we have jotted down 10 anime characters in this article who will remind you of Himawari.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Nezuko, Eri, and other 8 anime characters similar to Himawari Uzumaki

1) Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer

Nezuko (Image via Ufotable)

Speaking of a little kawaii sister with surprising strength, Nezuko from Demon Slayer is sure to cross any anime fan's mind. Tanjiro's baby sister is a human turned demon who has retained all her humane attributes of being a lovable and caring person.

Much like Himawari, she is a pure-at-heart girl who doesn't think twice about endangering herself to save her family and those she considers her loved ones. That being said, it is foolish to underestimate her or be deceived by her cute appearance, given her lethal abilities as a demon who has personalized her own Blood Demon Art.

2) Nunnally Vi Britannia from Code Geass

Nunnally Vi Britannia (Image via Sunrise)

Lelouch's little sister, Nunnally Lamperouge, is the epitome of benevolence. Despite suffering from physical limitations from unfortunate childhood events, she remains the most delightful character to not let her humanity fade away throughout the hardships.

However, as a true candidate for the throne, Nunnally doesn't back away from difficult decisions and can be cut-throat when the situation calls for it. Like Himawari, she is mature for her age and aware of her responsibilities.

3) Fuyumi Todoroki from My Hero Academia

Fuyumi Todoroki (Image via Bones)

Being the responsible older sibling in a dysfunctional family such as the Todorokis is no joke. Fuyumi Todoroki has been an angel in shouldering the entire family's emotional burden. She is a sweet lady who always maintains a smile and comfortable persona in the whirlpool of emotional chaos among her loved ones.

Fuyumi took over the responsibility of a maternal figure for Shoto Todoroki during the unfortunate predicament with their mother, having a nurturing presence in the family. She is an excellent cook who even earned compliments from the grumpy Katsuki Bakugo.

4) Eri from My Hero Academia

Talk about titanic power within a bundle of cuteness and you'll be reminded of Eri chan. This wholesome and innocent being was worth going for even during an intense battle in the Shie Hassaikai Arc. Eri is an orphan who was kept in captivity by Overhaul and was later rescued by Deku and the UA heroes.

She is doted on by everyone and is akin to a little sister, especially to Deku and Lemillion. The latter accidentally fell victim to Eri's quirk and happily sacrificed his power to save her.

5) Hinata Hyuga from Naruto

Hinata Hyuga (Image via Pierrot)

The Byakugan princess is an obvious choice for who could share more resemblance to Himawari than her own mother? Hinata's compassionate personality and loving nature are key personality traits that she passes on to her daughter.

It is no news to Naruto fans that Hinata is more than just a pretty face and she had begun training from a very young age which led her to become a proficient kunoichi. The byakugan has been something that Himawari inherited from her mother. The blood runs thick even when it comes to Himawari’s short temper.

6) Anya Forger from Spy X Family

This little cutie has been taking the internet by storm since her first appearance this April. Anya's innocent charm, coupled with the perseverance she has shown in the face of odds, makes her an instant hit among the fans, something she shares with Himawari. Similar to her, Anya is family oriented. Despite being adopted, she dotes on her father, Loid Forger, successfully overcoming her past hardships as an orphan kid.

7) Karin Kurosaki from Bleach

Ichigo’s little sister, Karin, is a force to be reckoned with. A polar opposite of her twin sister, Yuzu, Karin has a no-nonsense personality and will speak her mind unapologetically. In the absence of a mature female presence in the Kurosaki household after their mother’s demise, she had to take up the fierce maternal role from quite a young age. Her hard-boiled disposition complements her pure heart, which is full of concern for her siblings and loved ones. Her stoic nature conceals the love she holds for them.

8) Elicia Hughes from Fullmetal Alchemist

Elicia and Maes Hughes (Image via Bones)

Elicia is cuteness overloaded. Like Himawari, she will instantly steal your heart the moment she is introduced on screen. The daughter of Maes Hughes, Elicia and her adorable shenanigans never escape her father’s thoughts, and he never gets tired of showing his adoration for her. Despite her brief screentime, she manages to establish herself as a memorable character, as we witness her loving relationship with her father and her heartbreaking presence at his funeral.

9) Mirajane Strauss from Fairy Tail

Mirajane Strauss (Image via Kodansha)

Although she starts off with a disagreeable persona, garnering her the epithet of Majin or the demon, Mirajane Strauss later becomes a compassionate and loving woman, protective of her younger siblings and her friends. This drastic shift in her personality was caused by a major tragedy, resulting in the loss of her powers. However, she has retained her former fierceness while taking care of and protecting her younger siblings.

10) Komachi Hikigaya from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

The Komachi Anime🖤💚😋 @TheKomachiAnime



A daily reminder to love Komachi Hikigaya🖤 Komachi didn't mean something🖤A daily reminder to love Komachi Hikigaya🖤 Komachi didn't mean something🖤💚😋A daily reminder to love Komachi Hikigaya🖤💚😋 https://t.co/Ry6fa6ho6C

Last but not least, we have Komachi from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, the younger sister of Hachiman Hikigaya. With an easygoing demeanor, Komachi is a charming and lively girl easily adored by everyone. She is often considered dumb by her brother, but Komachi's ignorance is of an innocent kind which only adds to her lovable nature. However, like Himawari, she knows when to be tough when the situation calls for it and is very strict with her convictions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far