Naruto: 5 reasons everyone loves Hinata (& 5 everyone hates Sakura)

No other pair of girls is as iconic to the Naruto fandom as Sakura and Hinata. However, the fact that they are both great is not as positive for one of them as it is for the other.

Sakura has been hated by a large portion of fans since she was first introduced in the series. Hinata, on the other hand, while hated by some, has a lot more support than her pink-haired friend.

Why is that? What makes Hinata so lovable? What makes people hate Sakura?

In this article we will talk about 5 reasons why the fans adore Hinata and despise Sakura.

Her character development and 4 other reasons Naruto fans love Hinata

1) Her love came from admiration

Hinata was also a bit obsessive in her love for Naruto for a very long time, unable to properly speak to him without getting nervous or fainting. Despite this, Hinata’s love for Naruto did not start a crush based on his appearance like Sakura’s.

Hinata loves Naruto because he showed her that being a failure, like the Hyuga clan considered her to be, was not the end of the world. If someone is called a failure, they just need to work harder to overcome their weaknesses.

Since Hinata learned that lesson from Naruto, she has pushed herself to be better, training hard like the one she loves.

2) Her personality

Hinata is always there for those who need her (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

One of the things Hinata fans love most about her is her kind and polite behavior in the series. Unlike most other girls in the series who are either overly confident or brash and violent, Hinata is considerably calmer and humbler.

Fans love Hinata because she would balance out the brash attitude many other characters had. Still, this does not mean her personality was always the best, as her lack of confidence impeded her from becoming a better Kunoichi for many years.

3) Her perseverance

Neji was a great help to Hinata (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

For many years, Hinata was considered a burden to the Hyuga family, seeing as her gentle nature made it difficult for her to want to hurt others. Even her father lost faith in her for many years, preferring to train her younger sister Hanabi.

Despite this treatment, Hinata never gave up, figuring ways to better herself and training away from the eyes of her family. After Neji became her protector, he helped train until she became the skilled and powerful Kunoichi she is today.

4) Her growth

#Skol#BleedGreen#TCU @IwalkVikCelts #1 HINATA HYUGA- Naruto



Kind, Strong, Tough, Bold. Hinata growth from a shy weakling, to a strong women who can express herself was beautiful to watch. Her family called her a failure and she still had a great work ethic, She faced really strong opponents and didn't give up,... #1 HINATA HYUGA- NarutoKind, Strong, Tough, Bold. Hinata growth from a shy weakling, to a strong women who can express herself was beautiful to watch. Her family called her a failure and she still had a great work ethic, She faced really strong opponents and didn't give up,... https://t.co/TR3xpNmkv0

When fans first saw Hinata, her shy attitude and soft-spoken voice were something strange in a world full of violence and fighting. For most of her childhood and teenage years, her personality did not change.

It was not until Naruto returned to Konoha that Hinata was once again invigorated to become a better version of herself. She became more daring and confident, standing up to Pain when he was about to kill her future husband. She even helped one she loved regain his determination during the Fourth Ninja War.

5) Her fighting style

How cool does she look here? (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

There is no denying that fans of the franchise love the many fight scenes it has to offer. Amongst all of them, some of the coolest looking ones come from the Hyuga clan, who use their Gentle Fist style to give amazing spectacles.

Hinata added a pair of lion heads to her palm, making her fights even more awesome for fans to watch. If that wasn't enough, the Eight Trigrams Sixty Four Palms Jutsu of her family has some of the most stunning visuals of the series.

Her obsessive behavior and 4 other reasons Sakura is hated by Naruto fans

1) She can be a toxic person

Sakura does not know how to control her emotions (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

No one can deny Sakura is a violent person, which would not be a problem if she knew when she should act this way. However, Sakura is normally violent towards the people who care about her, like the countless times she beat Naruto to a pulp.

Still, her blonde teammate is not the only individual she has had violent outbursts against, as Ino has also been a target of her brash attitude. When Sakura found out Ino liked Sasuke as well, her first reaction was to abandon her best friend because of her crush.

2) She was not very useful as a child

Cecil @TRCecil05 @JoTheAnimator Things that happened because Sakura was useless @JoTheAnimator Things that happened because Sakura was useless https://t.co/BKSgAMR7l9

Any anime fan has heard the phrase “Sakura is a useless character before,” as it is one of the biggest criticisms against her character people use. Despite her becoming a wonderful Medic Ninja and one of the strongest Kunoichi in the world, fans still call her worthless.

This was mostly due to the lack of aid she provided during most missions in the franchise. Even when she became a better ninja than her teacher Tsunade, she rarely ever proved this, something fans will never forget.

Still, she does have several moments where her contributions were pivotal to the success of a mission, something haters would do well to remember.

3) Her obsession with Sasuke

Sakura's feeling for Sasuke were very harmful for her as a child (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

We have already talked about Hinata’s obsession with our protagonist also being unhealthy, yet Sakura took the unhealthy behavior to the max. When they were children, Sakura would get angry at anyone who would even dare look at Sasuke. She did all this because she saw him as the most attractive boy in her grade.

After they got to know each other, Sakura developed real love for the Uchiha, something that was exponentially better since it was not based on his looks. Nonetheless, all of that was worthless when Sasuke left the village, as Sakura’s behavior became once again harmful and consuming.

4) She lied to Naruto

Jade | 🖤😳 @XJadeSleeps The reason why I don't really like Sakura is because she lied to Naruto saying she loved him when she knew it was a lie. The reason why I don't really like Sakura is because she lied to Naruto saying she loved him when she knew it was a lie. https://t.co/dmQLBlLFic

The Nine-Tails Jinchuriki was in love with his pink-haired teammate for more than a decade, something Sakura was completely aware of. No one can blame her for not reciprocating her friend’s feelings, considering she did not owe him anything in that regard.

What fans will never forgive is her actions after the five Kage Summit, when she lied to Naruto, proclaiming that she loved him. With a broken heart, our protagonist was quick to spot the lie, calling Sakura out for her behavior.

Even if she thought this would be helping her friend, it was never an okay thing to do.

5) She hid the truth from her daughter

Sakura is a good mom, but she what she did was wrong (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Sakura became exponentially better as the years went by, turning into a great wife, Kunoichi, and mother. Regardless, some behaviors are hard to forget, like the obsessive devotion to Sasuke she was afflicted by for so many years.

In order for her daughter Sarada to not learn about her father’s past, Sakura hid everything related to the Uchiha’s sins. This, added with Sasuke’s constant travels outside the village, caused Sarada to start doubting if Sakura was even her real mother, something that put her in grave danger.

