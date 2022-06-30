10 Kindest My Hero Academia characters, ranked

My Hero Academia’s world has many kindhearted and heroic individuals who always help people in need. To be a Hero, you need to have a selfless heart and a disposition to lend a hand.

Amongst the amazing and inspiring characters in My Hero Academia, some have a stronger desire to assist others than others. We will rank the kindest characters in the show, from the least kind to the absolute paragon of selflessness.

Disclaimer: This list will reflect the author’s point of view and contain spoilers.

Momo and nine other My Hero Academia characters with a big heart

10) Melissa Shield

Melissa wants to create a better world (Kōhei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Melissa is the daughter of All Might’s former partner and a brilliant scientist, smarter than most others even without a Quirk. Melissa’s past is never shown to us, but we can assume it was not easy, considering how Quirkless people are treated in My Hero Academia’s society.

She also lost her mother at a young age, and not even that was enough to harden her kind and caring soul. Even if she cannot be a hero, Melissa wants to become one of the best support gear mechanics to help the world in her way.

9) Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo can sometimes forget not everyone is rich (Kōhei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Momo is probably the wealthiest student at U.A. High, which is inevitable for her classmates to remember most of the time. She was raised in luxury, so she sometimes forgets that not everyone is as affluent as her.

But even then, she is one of the kindest people in class 1-A, as shown by her immediate desire to help her friends during final exams. She also never acts as if she is somehow superior to her friends, as she sees everyone in school as an equal.

8) Oboro Shirakumo

Oboro used to be one of Aizawa’s best friends during his time as a Hero student. He was constantly trying to make those around him smile and have a good time, although he could also be a little irresponsible sometimes.

In addition, Oboro was always trying to help the people in need he found in his day-to-day life. Unfortunately, his life ended at a young age while trying to protect a group of kids from the rubble that would crush them, causing the debris to fall on him instead.

7) Recovery Girl

This nurse has seen quite a lot in her life (Kōhei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Nurses are always overworked since people never stop getting sick or hurt. Imagine being a nurse in a school where children are constantly laying down their lives, and you will be able to imagine just how kind and patient Recovery Girl needs to be.

She helps heal hundreds of students every day without complaining, putting all her effort into ensuring everyone in U.A. is in a healthy condition. She can become frustrated with people who get constantly hurt, like Midoriya, but she never does this with ill intent; she wants them to take better care of themselves.

6) Fuyumi Todoroki

Fuyumi wanted her family to be whole again (Kōhei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

The Todoroki family was the definition of a broken home- with an abusive father, a sick mother, a missing child- and several others traumatized for life. While all this suffering still affected her, Fuyumi made it her mission to become the glue that would hold her family together.

She was constantly trying to better the relationship between her father and her siblings, not giving up even when the situation seemed hopeless. The love and care she has for her family, even during these hardships, is something few people can brag about possessing.

5) Uraraka Ochako

Uraraka will work hard for her parents (Kōhei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Most people want to be successful in life to live the way they always imagined, but not Uraraka. Since she was little, her family struggled to make ends meet since their small construction business hardly got clients.

She tried to become an asset for the company, as her Gravity Quirk would make the job several times easier, but her parents wanted her to follow her dreams of becoming a Hero. Nevertheless, Uraraka swore she would become a great Hero that could give her parents the life they deserved from the beginning.

4) Inko Midoriya

Raising a child alone is probably one of the most difficult duties of a single mother. Raising a Quirkless child who wants to become a Hero must have been exponentially more difficult for Inko Midoriya.

Raising a child alone is probably one of the most difficult duties of a single mother. Raising a Quirkless child who wants to become a Hero must have been exponentially more difficult for Inko Midoriya.

She was not the most supportive mother to Izuku as a child, letting her fears of her son being hurt prevent her from cheering him on, but she never stopped caring for and loving her child. After he obtained a Quirk and decided to become a Hero, Inko never again tried to discourage him, becoming his first and most ardent fan.

3) All Might

Toshinori smiled even when he was tired of doing so (Kōhei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

A smile is normally a sign that everything is okay with the person it comes from. However, sometimes a smile is another kind of mask someone wears to prevent others from worrying, as was the case with Toshinori Yagi.

All Might made it his mission to help and reassure the people he saved, giving them a warm smile that would make them feel secure. While doing this, Yagi was suffering more daily with his demons, but he never once gave up on his goal.

2) Izuku Midoriya

Deku will be the world's greatest hero (Kōhei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Izuku’s early life was more than enough reason for him to become a villain. He was constantly bullied by the person he used to consider a best friend, overlooked by a society that hated him for existing, and even then, he never stopped being the kind and loving individual he is today.

No matter how horrible life was for Deku, he never let go of his heroic nature and kind soul. If someone needs help, you can count on Izuku to try and give them a hand, no matter who they are, friend or foe.

1) Mirio Togata

Mirio did everything he could to protect Eri (Kōhei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

If your goal in life is to save a million people, you can be sure you have a kind heart and a noble soul. Mirio has one of the most heroic hearts ever, working tirelessly to overcome his Quirk’s limitation to become a great Hero.

When a Quirk-erasing bullet aimed was shot at Eri during the raid against Overhaul, he did not hesitate for even a second before saving the little girl, even when it meant the end of his dreams. Mirio is the kindest and most selfless individual in the My Hero Academia world.

