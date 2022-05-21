My Hero Academia: What is the meaning behind Deku’s first hero costume?

He didn't wear it for very long, but Deku's original hero costume definitely stood out in My Hero Academia.

It is patently obvious that every superhero must distinguish themselves with a distinctive costume, especially in My Hero Academia where it serves a practical purpose. Now, viewers know that these costumes typically provide support items for the user's Quirk. But what else may they be used for, especially Deku's costume?

Deku's first costume was a full body jumpsuit with a green color scheme. The most notable feature was the mask, which had long rabbit ears and a smiling respirator. Fans of My Hero Academia may be wondering if there is a purpose to it since most hero costumes do have their own strengths and specialities.

Deku’s original hero costume has very notable design choices in My Hero Academia

Deku got a chance to wear his first ever costume back in the Battle Trial arc. Ochako Uraraka really liked it when she first saw it. Either way, this article will explain what the costume represents in My Hero Academia.

The meaning behind it

It turns out that Deku's mother bears responsibility for the costume. She made it just for her son when he enrolled in U.A. High School.

Deku always looked up to All Might in My Hero Academia. The latter was the greatest superhero in the state of Japan. For that reason, Deku's mask is meant to emulate his idol. The rabbit ears are very similar to All Might's tufts that stick above his head.

Meanwhile, the makeshift smile across his face represents a core aspect of Deku's beliefs. Heroes are meant to put a smile on people's faces, no matter what. All Might did it very frequently during his time as a Pro Hero.

However, most of it was destroyed by Bakugo

For the most part, heroic characters rarely show their faces. This makes it harder for the audience to see their facial expressions. Deku already has a recognizable face, so he wasn't going to wear that costume for long.

During the Battle Trial arc in My Hero Academia, he went up against Katuski Bakugo. The latter is particularly known for his Explosion Quirk, which causes a lot of damage to surrounding areas. Deku's costume was completely ruined in that battle, so he needed to get another one.

In the meantime, he was forced to wear his normal school uniform in the U.S.J. arc. This is especially obvious on the bus ride, as all of the other pupils have their proper attire.

Deku got a brand new costume shortly afterwards

Some time after the Sports Festival, Deku finally received his hero costume, via the U.A. Development Studio. They are largely responsible for designing student costumes in My Hero Academia. Of course, there were some apparent alterations to Deku's new look, dubbed Costume Beta.

The hero suit was not only mended, but also redesigned. It's now a much darker shade of green. The respirator's look was also altered by the costume. It looks more combat ready now with a diamond shape. Last but not least, Deku no longer wears the rabbit ears from his previous attire.

Deku's costume would continue to change every few arcs, but it would generally retain the same elements. Having said that, his initial outfit is very iconic for the early chapters of the series.

