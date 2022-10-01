From director of Your Name is Suzume no Tojimari: A romance between a high school girl and a chair

Makoto Shinkai is a well-known anime director known for great films like Your Name and Weathering With You. His newest film, Suzume no Tojimari, involves a complicated romance. Some readers might already be confused by the title of this article, but it's (surprisingly) not entirely misleading.

The high school girl is named Suzume, and she falls in love with a man named Sota Munakata as they explore several mysterious doors that keep opening. Bizarrely enough, that man transforms into a yellow chair when a white cat meets them.

If that's hard to believe, check out the following trailer that shows where that happens at 0:47.

Suzume no Tojimari is the newest anime movie from Makoto Shinkai (the director of Your Name)

Many anime fans absolutely adored Your Name, and it quickly became one of the most successful anime movies of all time. Makoto Shinkai's other movies have also been successful in their own right, so it's worth seeing what Suzume no Tojimari has to offer by comparison.

This romantic movie seems much more comedic based on its opening premise. Suzume is seen chasing her yellow chair love around town and even tries to kiss it. However, it's Suzume no Tojimari isn't a comedy.

The infamous kissing scene (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Suzume and her love interest need to stop certain doors from opening throughout Japan. The main reason for that plot point is because those doors unveil havoc and destruction in regions where they're allowed to be opened.

This movie has been planned since January 2020, with its animation beginning in April 2021. Suzume no Tojimari will differ from Makoto Shinkai's Your Name and Weathering With You in that it features a post-apocalyptic theme.

Suzume no Tojimari voice actors and release date

Suzume is the main character (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Here is what's currently known about its voice actors:

Suzume Iwato is voiced by Nanoka Hara

Sota Munakata is voiced by Hokuto Matsumura

Hitsujuro Munakata is voiced by Matsumoto Hakuo II

Tamaki Iwato is voiced by Eri Fukatsu

Tsubame Iwato is voiced by Kana Hanazawa

Minoru Okabe is voiced by Shota Sometani

Rumi Ninomiya is voiced by Sairi Ito

Chika Amabe is voiced by Kotone Hanase

This movie's release date is November 11, 2022.

Anime fans react to the romance between a high school girl and a chair

Your Name and Weathering With You received a ton of praise upon their launch, so a silly premise shouldn't be enough to prevent Suzume no Tojimari from reaching similar success. The trailer included in this tweet also has English subs, which is something that the original teaser did not have.

The idea of a romance between a high school girl and a guy who turns into a chair is certainly unexpected. Anime fans will see if it lives up to the success of its predecessors after it debuts on November 11, 2022.

