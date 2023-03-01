Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 10 release date and time, what to expect, and more

For Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack fans, it is impossible to picture Hayase being infuriated over Senpai. Surprisingly, the previous episode saw the former intensely incensed, which wasn’t just for comic relief.

Senpai, who was struggling with the notion of not knowing anything about Hayase, recently discovered that she couldn’t stand someone like Orihara overshadowing her in Judo.

Hayase didn’t beat Orihara in the tournament, but she demonstrated good sportsmanship by shaking hands with her and promising her that she would win the next time.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 10 will see the debut of President’s younger cousin, Hana Sunomiya

Release date and time, streaming platform

Episode 10 of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will air this Sunday, March 5, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS11, BS NTV, MBS, A-TX, and other respective Japanese syndications at 1 am JST.

After licensing, Crunchyroll is streaming Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack exclusively on its platform for free.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, March 4, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, March 4, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, March 4, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, March 4, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, March 4, 9.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, March 4, 5 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, March 5, 2.30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, February 5, 11 am

What to expect from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 10

Episode 10 of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will see the debut of Hana Sunomiya (voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro), President's younger cousin.

Episode 10 of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will see the debut of Hana Sunomiya (voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro), President’s younger cousin. Sharing her passion for art, Hana will be joining the school’s art club, where she will encounter Naoto Hachioji, aka Senpai.

Besides art, Hana has a lot of things that make her a clone of the President, like she has no qualms about taking off her clothes in front of Senpai.

However, unlike her cousin, she gets nervous about it. Senpai will again get in trouble, but Hayase will be there to save him from the newfound crisis.

A brief recap Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 9

Hayase and her friends were intensely hyped for the judo tournament but were worried about a particular contestant named Orihara, who was a state-level champion. At first, Hayase acted like she didn’t know about Orihara, but soon everyone found out they went way back. Watching the former sitting alone, Senpai tried to cheer her up.

Senpai discovered that Hayase dislikes being around Orihara since she defeated her in judo when they were kids.

After he tried to encourage Hayase, she promised to win against Orihara only if he defeated his opponent. Although Senpai had no chance of winning against his competitor, who was a muscular guy, he surprisingly pinned him down using Hayase’s tactics.

Despite the unique move, it didn't earn him enough points to become the winner. After a lengthy combat, Hayase used one of her signature moves to bedazzle everyone with her charm. However, after the referee's discretion, Orihara won in the end. The former shook hands with her and promised to beat her next time.

Despite the unique move, it didn’t earn him enough points to become the winner. After a lengthy combat, Hayase used one of her signature moves to bedazzle everyone with her charm. However, after the referee’s discretion, Orihara won in the end. The former shook hands with her and promised to beat her next time.

While heading home, Hayase flustered Senpai by asking him to reward her with a kiss if she beats her opponent the next time. Unbeknownst to him, the former was not teasing him this time.

