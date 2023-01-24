Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The new character addition to Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, Misaki Nagatoro, popularly known as Anetoro (big sis-toro), has immensely become popular among fans due to her personality being akin to her little sister. With Anetoro making her debut in the series, it is apparent that Hayase might have adopted the teasing personality from her elder sister.

Besides Anetoro, the series will see the stoic and aloof Hana Sunomiya (voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro), a new student joining Senpai’s art club, and the exuberant and carefree, Orihara (voiced by Kaori Maeda), who will be Hayase’s judo rival.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 5 will see the unwell Senpai being looked after by Hayase

Release date and time, where to watch

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 5 will air this Sunday, January 29, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS11, BS NTV, and MBS at 1 am JST. The episode will also air on A-TX on February 10, 2023, at 10 pm JST.

Crunchyroll is exclusively streaming the latest episodes of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, on its platform for free but with multiple ads. To enjoy the platform's ad-free service, viewers can subscribe to paid-up plans such as Fan and Mega Fan and get a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, January 28, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, January 28, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, January 28, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, January 28, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, January 28, 9.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, January 28, 5 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, January 29, 2.30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, January 29, 12 am

What to expect from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 5?

Episode 5 of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will begin the 9th volume of the original manga series, comprising seven chapters, from 63 to 70, and three bonus chapters. The short preview at the end of the previous episode sees Senpai taking a day off after catching the flu, which he contracted through Hayase.

Presuming Senpai is helpless with no one to take care of him, Hayase will be taking the liberty of nursing him the whole afternoon. Unbeknownst to Hayase, Senpai’s mother will be returning soon. Despite Senpai being under the weather, Hayase won’t cut him slack with her teasings.

A brief recap of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 4

With Hayase not waking up any time soon, Anetoro decided to frighten Senpai by offering him more information regarding her little sister. Hayase was shell-shocked after finding Senpai talking to her elder sister in her living room. Anetoro teased Hayase by offering her pudding like a little child and even went a little overboard by decorating the dish with seasonal fruits.

While having the pudding together, Hayase thanked Senpai for checking up on her. Hayase was embarrassed after Anetoro caught her feeding Senpai. While vacating the room, Anetoro told Senpai they would continue gossiping later, leaving Hayase confused. Senpai wanted to take his leave, but Hayase made him stay and play video games with her.

Having been immensely confident about winning the game, Hayase made a bet with Senpai that she’ll reveal a hidden secret if she loses. However, the latter only wanted to know her first name. After winning the game, Senpai chose to learn Hayase’s first name only when the time was right.

