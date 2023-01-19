Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The third episode of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, was initially scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 21, 2023. However, the majority of fans may have missed the announcement that both episodes 2 and 3 would be aired on January 15, 2023, as a way of expressing appreciation for their support of the series.

The previous episode amazed fans with the new character, Misaki Nagatoro, commonly known by her nickname, “Anetoro,” (voiced by Yoshino Nanjou.) With Senpai visiting Nagatoro’s house for the first time in his life, things are going to get more awkward for the pair.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will see Anetoro teasing her little sister and Senpai

Release date and streaming platform:

Episode 4 of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will be released this Sunday, January 22, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS11, BS NTV, and MBS at 1:00 am JST. It will later air on A-TX on February 10, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST.

Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming platform that licensed the first season of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, has yet again surprised fans outside Japan by simulcasting the series sequel on its platform.

Crunchyroll is streaming the latest episodes of the sequel for free, but with multiple ads. To enjoy the platform's ad-free service, viewers can subscribe to paid-up plans such as Fan and Mega Fan and get a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, January 22, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, January 22, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, January 22, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, January 22, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, January 22, 9.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, January 22, 5 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, January 22, 2.30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, January 22, 12 am

What to expect from the Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 4?

Episode 4 of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, will pick up from where it left off in the previous episode, exploring the new character, Anetoro, Nagatoro’s elder sister. Anetoro is like her little sister, who enjoys teasing and embarrassing others, but at a much lower level. In the original manga, it has been mentioned countless times that Anetoro is the only person who can easily manipulate Nagatoro.

Anetoro loves her little sister to the point where she has almost spoiled her. In the upcoming episode, Anetoro won’t be holding back from embarrassing her little sister in front of Senpai. Fans will also get to see some of Nagatoro’s childhood pictures that are said to be hilarious.

A brief recap of the previous episode of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack

To return Nagatoro’s phone, Senpai went from one class to the other on the first year’s floor but had no luck. To avoid running into the former’s friends, the latter hid inside a nearby locker. As Senpai wasn’t good at hiding, Nagatoro eventually found him after he made a loud noise. She helped him escape to avoid the embarrassment of eavesdropping on their girl talk.

Nagatoro and her friends joined Senpai in the marathon and asserted that they would defeat the President, who participated in the marathon wearing a scandalous bunny costume to represent her art. Prophesying Senpai to be the legendary tortoise destined to win the race against the hare (President), Nagatoro and her friends decided to make him win at any given cost to prove the fable true.

Since Senpai’s left leg was already injured from his late-night marathon practice, he couldn’t move. Without giving it a second thought, Nagatoro picked up Senpai and moved on without quitting. The pair eventually regrouped with others and everyone pitched in with their strength to help Senpai win the race. Despite arriving first, they ultimately got disqualified.

The next day, Senpai was bothered by Nagatoro’s absence and decided to visit her home with a gift and the homework assigned to her. He eventually encountered Anetoro, Nagatoro’s elder sister.

