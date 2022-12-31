Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 2 episode 1 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After a year-long hiatus, Nanashi’s rom-com anime Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro will finally make its return with season 2. The promising sequel was also announced to receive three new character additions, including the protagonist, Hayase’s elder sister, Misaki Nagatoro, who is commonly referred to as Anetoro.

The voice actor of Hayase, Sumire Ueaska, has once again returned to perform the opening theme song LOvE CRAZY. She will also sing the ending theme song MY SADISTIC ADOLESCENCE alongside her co-actresses: Mikako Komatsu (Gamo-chan), Aina Suzuki (Yosshii), and Shiori Izawa (Sakura).

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack anime series.

Everything to know about Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 2 episode 1

Release date and streaming platform

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 2 episode 1 will air this Sunday, January 8, on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 1.00 am JST. The series will also run on other popular broadcasting channels, such as A-TX and MBS. Crunchyroll subscribers will be glad to hear that the streaming platform has announced the simulcasting of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

Crunchyroll also houses the first season of the series. Non-subscribers can also watch the episodes for free, but with multiple ads. The platform also offers ad-free paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, January 7

Central Standard Time: 10 am, January 7

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, January 7

Greenwich Mean Time: 4 pm, January 7

Indian Standard Time: 9.30 pm, January 7

Central European Time: 5 am, January 7

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2.30 am, January 8

Philippines time: 12 am, January 8

What to expect from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 2

Couple of the Day! (Discontinued) @CoupleOTD the second couple of the day is Naoto and Nagatoro from dont toy with me miss nagatoro! they are semi canon and have gone on dates! the second couple of the day is Naoto and Nagatoro from dont toy with me miss nagatoro! they are semi canon and have gone on dates! https://t.co/Bmxe56vNyy

Director Shinji Ushiro and Studio OLM are replacing Hirokazu Hanai and Telecom Animation Film for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack. The penultimate episode of the series' first season left off at chapter 46 of volume 6. The upcoming sequel will pick up from chapter 47, titled Since We're Good Pals 'n' All, Senpai, of the 7th volume of Nanashi’s original manga series.

The upcoming sequel is also expected to cover six to seven volumes like the previous season as of December 2022, fourteen volumes of the manga series have been serialized, and the 15th volume will be released a day before the premiere of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

The first episode of the series will see Naoto invite Hayase to go to a zoo. Presuming the outing to be a romantic date, the latter will be as happy as a clam. However, Hayase will eventually learn that their date was nothing but a complete disaster.

A brief recap on the finale of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro season 1

Aiya @AiyaSenpai And she teases him again with the kiss

#IjiranaideNagatorosan #nagatorosan That drawing of Nagatoro was niceAnd she teases him again with the kiss That drawing of Nagatoro was nice ☺️ And she teases him again with the kiss😭#IjiranaideNagatorosan #nagatorosan https://t.co/DMuvf21Xoi

At the cultural festival, Gamo suggested sabotaging President’s painting, but Senpai insisted on winning the competition fair and square. The student council refused to display President’s painting, claiming it to be immoral. However, Senpai intervened in their conversation and stated that everyone has the right to express their artistic expression.

Although the council allowed to display her painting, she was eventually disqualified, giving Senpai victory and permission to continue at the art club. As a loser's punishment, the President had to wear an embarrassing bunny costume.

Senpai invited Nagatoro to the closing event, which turned out to be a musical concert. The next day, Senpai drew another sketch of Hayase and received a kiss on the cheek as a reward.

