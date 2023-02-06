Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 7 release date and time, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack enthralled fans with the characters’ hilarious New Year celebrations. For Hayase and Senpai, it took hours to exchange gifts, as they found themselves trapped in a dramatic rollercoaster where they felt like the whole world had turned against them.

Hayase always tries to deny any feelings for Senpai in front of her friends by merely saying she likes to toy with him. However, Maki, Yoshi, and Sakura still expect Hayase to get better at keeping secrets. As the winter holidays are upon the characters, fans will see the beloved pair going on an adventurous trip, where Senpai will be amazed by learning Hayase’s skiing skills.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 7 will see Hayase teach Senpai how to ski

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 7 will air this Sunday, February 12, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS11, BS NTV, MBS, A-TX, and other respective Japanese broadcasting channels at 1 am JST. Crunchyroll is streaming the latest episodes of the sequel exclusively on its platform for free.

Crunchyroll’s free streaming services come with multiple ads. For an uninterrupted experience, viewers can switch to the platform's ad-free service by subscribing to paid-up plans such as Fan and Mega Fan and get a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, February 11, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, 9.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, February 11, 5 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, February 12, 2.30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, February 5, 11 am

What to expect from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 7

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 7 will cover the 10th volume of Nanashi’s original manga series. The upcoming episode will see Hayase, Senpai, and their friends go on a skiing trip. As a recluse and timid person who mostly spends his time with his artwork in enclosed surroundings, Senpai will be distressed to participate in something he is not acquainted with.

He will, however, be in for an unexpected surprise, as he will begin by learning the fundamentals of skiing from an acclaimed instructor, none other than Hayase. Senpai will also go to Maki's gym to train for the upcoming Judo tournament, where he discovers Hayase is a regular.

A brief recap of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 6

Being unsettled with the dilemma of Hayase’s reaction, Senpai refrained from giving her the gift he bought for her on Christmas Eve. At the school’s library, Hayase and Senpai noticed the presents they got for one another, but the obstacles that kept getting in their way prevented them from having alone time. Finally, they went to the school’s terrace, where they found the place swarming with couples.

Hayase and Senpai were taken aback after discovering that they bought scarves for each other. Besides asking Senpai about his plans for New Year's Eve, Hayase, in a roundabout way, made Senpai visit the New Year shrine. Hayase walked Senpai through the customs, as it was his first visit to a shrine.

After Senpai’s fortune-telling resulted in “bad” for the coming year, he bought a lucky charm from Hayase. Later, the pair visited a shrine that turned out to be a matchmaking shrine, brimming with couples. After offering prayers, Hayase teased Senpai by saying she wished to be his bride.

