Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The sixth episode of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will be released on February 5, 2023, at 1 am JST.

With five episodes released so far, fans of the series have appreciated the character development, the relationship progress between Hayase and Senpai, and the animation by Telecom Animation Film. As seen in the previous episode of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, Senpai has finally addressed Hayase by her first name, which became one of the most hysterical moments in the series.

Calling someone by their first name in Japan is taken as disrespect unless the two are close. Since Hayase and Senpai have developed a strong bond over time, they are just moments away from being the official couple. As Senpai has overcome his crippling fear of being judged, fans are getting eager to learn how Hayase will toy with him in the upcoming episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 6 will see Senpai and Hayase exchange Christmas Eve presents

Release date and time, streaming platform

Episode 6 of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will be released this Sunday, February 5, 2023, on TOKYO MX, BS11, BS NTV, MBS, and other respective local broadcasting channels in Japan at 1 am JST. The episode will also air later on A-TX.

Crunchyroll licensed the series' first season outside Japan on March 24, 2021. The popular anime streaming platform has yet again surprised the international audience by streaming the latest episodes of the second season exclusively on its platform, for free but with multiple ads.

To enjoy the platform's ad-free service, viewers can subscribe to paid-up plans such as Fan and Mega Fan and get a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, February 4, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, February 4, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, February 4, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, February 4, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, February 4, 9.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, February 4, 5 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, February 5, 2.30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, February 5, 12 am

What to expect from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 6?

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will pick up from chapter 67 of the original manga series. Senpai will once again sketch Hayase in the art class. However, this time, in her eccentric “most natural pose.” The pair will take an impromptu detour from their usual routine to ease themselves from the chilly winter by feasting on delicious warm croquettes.

Since it is difficult for the easily flustered Senpai to gift anything to Hayase, he skipped the basic Christmas Eve tradition, fearing the unprecedented expression he would get from her. However, as Senpai has finally decided to come out of his shell, one step at a time, he will make it his mission to offer the present to Hayase that he has been hiding for so long and make amends for his cowardice.

A brief recap of the Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack episode 5

On their way to school, Hayase tried to unnerve Senpai by tugging his sleeve. The former later revealed that she pulled a prank by reading a blog about “top things girls do to make a guy’s heart racing!!.” Since Senpai didn’t want to get pranked again, he tried his best to avoid Hayase. However, they ended up holding hands, which Maki, Yoshi, and Sakura witnessed.

The next day, Hayase was startled after learning that Senpai was unwell. She even tried to apologize to him on the phone, thinking her cold had passed onto him. Senpai was frightened after Hayase showed up near his porch out of the blue. Since the latter could not find a thermometer, she checked the former’s temperature by touching his forehead with hers.

Hayase tried to reduce Senpai’s fever by placing a damp cloth on his forehead and even fed him rice porridge. Due to extreme fever, Senpai started hallucinating and thanked Hayase by addressing her by her first name, which caught her completely off-guard. Episode 5 then transitioned into the following day. With Senpai being confused about everything that had happened the day before, Hayase switched to her usual antics.

