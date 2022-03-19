5 Seinen anime characters who are fearless (& 5 who are chicken-hearted)

The Seinen anime fanbase expects their favorite character to be an individual with an indomitable will. These characters are popular for their capability to take on their overpowering opponents or dire situations while maintaining a subtle gallant disposition. Some of these characters are not very good at facing uncertain situations that threaten their life or their dignity.

Here is a list of Seinen anime characters who are the most courageous individuals and the few who often faint when dealing with odd circumstances.

Seinen anime characters who are Bravehearts

5) Re-L Mayer – Ergo Proxy

Re-L Mayer is one of the key characters in the anime Ergo Proxy. She is the investigator for the intelligence bureau in Romdeau, where humans and androids called AutoReivs coexist peacefully. As Romdeau citizens considered emotions to be obsolete, Re-L, who was accustomed to the environment, grew to be cold and apathetic.

Re-L is a perfectionist freak who tends to stick by her daily routine of exercise, limited hours of sleep, and hours of meals. She was assigned to investigate the murders with her AutoReiv partner, Iggy.

She is an ardent and courageous individual who is set on the path of finding the ghosts behind Romdeau, and for that, is determined to go through anything even if it were life-threatening.

4) Guts – Berserk

Guts was born from a hanging corpse underneath a tree where he was left to die. He was raised by a mercenary named Gambino, who he kills in an act of self-defense later in the storyline. Guts was later hired in a mercenary group called the Band of Hawks by their leader Griffith, who was amused by his capabilities.

However, Griffith, from being the closest friend of Guts goes on to become his archenemy. Guts was left alone with two goals; restore the shattered mind of his beloved companion Casca, and seek revenge against Griffith.

Guts is always chased by demons, and for this, he has only one answer - his large powerful sword named Dragonslayer and his overwhelming fortitude.

3) Motoko Kusanagi – Ghost in a Shell

Motoko Kusanagi is the primary protagonist of the Ghost in a Shell anime. She is a Cyborg and the squad leader in her division. She earned the title of Major during her service in the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, which is the largest of the three known services. Motoko is often praised for taking the optimal routes in the world she lives in.

She might be a stoic and aloof individual, but she knows how to be friendly with her peers. Although Motoko’s friends and peers love her for her human side, enemies fear her because of her prowess and prosthetic advantages.

2) Ryuko Matoi – Kill la Kill

When it comes to going against an enemy head-on without devising a proper strategy to pin them down and still emerge victorious, Ryuko Matoi takes the seat at the forefront. She is a stubborn and fierce individual who is determined to find her father's killer.

Ryuko is quite fearless; on her first day in Honnou City, she went against Takaharu Fukuroda, who wielded the Two-Star Goku Uniform. She is unstoppable in her quest, and no matter how many obstacles are thrown her way, she will thrive through it all and claim whatever she rightfully deserves.

1) Saitama – One Punch Man

All Saitama wants in his life is to play video games, eat hot pot and wear funny T-shirts as well as hoodies. But he mostly wants to fight an opponent who can stand against him without getting destroyed by his basic one punch. Not having a worthy opponent to fight led him to suffer from a self-imposed existential crisis.

Being regarded as the most powerful being on the face of the Earth, it might feel like he doesn’t need courage. However, his outlook towards the world and how he encourages the people around him shows his utmost bravery.

Seinen anime characters who are wimpish

5) Mio Akiyama – K-On!

Mio is a passionate musician and writer. She is the second vocalist, bassist, and lyricist of the band Ho-Kago Tea Time. Mio often comes off as a strict and bashful individual among her friends, but on the other hand, she suffers from social anxiety.

She gets nervous interacting with others outside the radius of her friend circle. Despite being an exceptionally talented musician, she fears being in the spotlight.

4) Mahiru Inami – Working!!

Mahiru is a 17-year-old high school teenager who works as a waitress at a restaurant named Wagnaria. Mahiru’s father is overly protective of her, so he made her develop Androphobia (fear of men) in her childhood and told her that men are evil. However, she gradually realizes that men are not really that scary.

However, there is still a little bit of fear imbued within her, and she converts that fear into rock-solid punches that are strong enough to cause structural damage. Even after knowing the truth, her still believing that men are evil is totally absurd and illogical.

3) Adon Coborlwitz - Berserk

Adon was the general of the Blue Whale Knights. He boasts of being a battle-adept warrior and takes great pride in war and fighting. Adon considers the battlefield sacred to men. But in reality, he is the greatest coward among his men.

When he faces imminent danger approaching him, he asks his fellow soldiers to risk their lives for his sake and spinelessly hides behind them. Even in his final moments, instead of dying as a true knight, he showed his cowardice. He begged Casca for mercy, and after she let her guard down, Adon shot her with his small crossbow.

2) Mamoru Uda – Parasyte: The Maxim

Mamoru Uda is similar to Shinichi Izumi as he also became the human inflicted by the parasite. What is both different and weird about him is that unlike Shinichi’s Migi, Uda’s parasite took over his jaw.

Uda was considered a weakling. Prior to this parasite incident, his wife left him after just a year into their marriage, so he decided to end his life by jumping off a cliff. However, he was scared of dying and that’s where the parasite attacked him and took over his jaw. Uda often gets nervous under pressure and starts crying despite being a grown-up.

1) King – One Punch Man

King is hailed as the Strongest Hero on Earth, and is an S-Class hero in the Hero Association of One Punch Man. On the contrary, he is just an ordinary civilian and the biggest coward in the show. He unintentionally gained credit for the heroic acts done by Saitama just because he magically happened to be there at that time.

When faced with a life-threatening situation, King appears to be calm and quiet with an intimidating disposition. This often tricks the enemy into believing that he is surely the real deal, where they tend to straightaway give up and beg for their life.

