Shangri-La Frontier anime announces October release date and more

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Shangri-La Frontier anime series announced its October release date, theme song artists, and additional staff, alongside releasing a second key visual. The highly-anticipated anime series has also been confirmed to be streamed internationally by Crunchyroll as it will air in Japan after a short delay.

The main cast for the Shangri-La Frontier anime is being led by two members who are returning from roles played in a 2021 promotional video for the manga adaptation. The anime is serving as a television anime adaptation of author Katarina’s original web novel series, which was later turned into a manga adaptation with illustrations by Ryosuke Fuji.

The series was originally published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, an origin which Shangri-La Frontier shares with many other successful anime series. Combined with all currently available release information for the series, fans seem set to watch another Shosetsuka ni Naro series have great success as a television anime.

Shangri-La Frontier anime series set to premiere on October 1, 2023

As mentioned above, the Shangri-La Frontier anime series is now officially confirmed as having a Sunday, October 1, 2023 release date in Japan. The series will premiere on 28 MBS/TBS networks at 5 pm Japanese Standard Time. Crunchyroll will be streaming the series internationally, but no Japanese streaming services for the series have been announced thus far.

The cast is led by Yuma Uchida as Sunraku/Rakuro Hizutome and Azumi Waki as Psyger-0/Rei Saiga. In a 2021 promotional video for the manga, Uchida voiced Sunraku, while Waki was the clip’s narrator. The returning duo are joined by the previously announced Yoko Hikasa as Arthur Pencilgon/Towa Amane, Makoto Koichi as Oikatzo/Kei Uomi, Rina Hidaka as Emul, and Akio Ohtsuka as Viceash.

The newly announced cast for the series includes Yumiri Hanamori as Psyger-100, Sayaka Senbongi as Animalia, and Seiichiro Yamashita as Orcelott. Toshiyuki Kubooka is directing the series at C2C Studios, with assistant director Hiroki Ikeshita.

Meanwhile, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is supervising and writing the series scripts. Ayumi Kurashima serves as the character designer and chief animation director, while monaca composes the music. Additional staff includes:

Action Effect Director: Satoshi Sakai

Color Key Artist: Masato Takagi

Art: Inspired

2D Works: Azusa Tamura

Compositing Director of Photography: Hikaru Yamamoku

Editing: Gō Sadamatsu

Sound Director: Akiko Fujita

Kodansha USA Publishing releases illustrator Ryosuke Fuji’s manga adaptation of Katarina’s original web novel, describing it as follows:

“Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy."

The description further states:

"So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier, he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?”

