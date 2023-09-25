Shangri-La Frontier: Release date, cast, plot, and everything to know about the anime

Shangri-La Frontier anime is all set to debut on October 1 and has managed to generate quite a considerable amount of hype around it. This highly anticipated adaptation features a stellar cast and an outstanding production team behind it.
Shangri-La Frontier is another story based on a virtual reality game but with an interesting story. The story revolves around a peculiar player who plays trash unfinished games as a hobby and later tries Shangri-La Frontier only to get noticed by some possibly shady figures.
Shangri-La Frontier anime cast and release date
Fans of the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Shangri-La Frontier can mark their calendars for its debut on October 1, 2023, on Crunchyroll. The official Japanese website for the series recently made this exciting announcement, generating buzz among fans worldwide.
The voice cast of this series is filled with talented individuals who bring their characters to life. Yuma Uchida and Azumi Waki, who previously starred in a 2021 promotional video for the manga adaptation, lead this ensemble of skilled actors.
In the anime series, Uchida voices Sunraku/Rakuro Hizutome, while Waki portrays Psyger-0/Rei Saiga. Yoko Hikasa takes on the role of Arthur Pencilgon/Towa Amane, Makoto Koichi as Oicazzo/Kei Uomi, Rina Hidaka as Emul, and Akio Otsuka as Vysache.
Adding to the already impressive cast, this series introduces three new members: Yumiri Hanamori as Psyger-100, Sayaka Senbongi as Animalia, and Seiichiro Yamashita as Orcelott. With their talent and skill, they will surely bring this series' diverse and fascinating characters to life.
The anime adaptation is being handled by a skilled team. Toshiyuki Kubooka, known for his work on the Berserk: The Golden Age movies, is the director. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu leads the series composition and scriptwriting, with Hiroki Ikeshita as the assistant director.
Character design and chief animation supervision are handled by Ayumi Kurashima, while Satoshi Sakai is responsible for action/effects direction. The captivating musical score is produced by MONACA.
Music is a vital component of anime, and this series is no different. The opening theme song, titled Broken Games, will be performed by FZMZ. Likewise, the closing theme song, Ace, will be delivered by the talented artist CHiCO. These songs are expected to establish the atmosphere and truly capture the essence of the series.
In the world of Shangri-La Frontier, virtual reality games became mainstream. The protagonist, Rakuro Hizutome (Sunraku), is a passionate "trash game hunter" who seeks out and conquers imperfect and hastily created games.
However, his search for these "low-quality games" leaves him feeling exhausted. But everything changes when he discovers Shangri-La Frontier, a popular virtual reality game where his expertise as a garbage game hunter becomes invaluable. With the allure of adventure and hidden mysteries awaiting him, the stage is set for an exhilarating journey into the world of Shangri-La Frontier.
Final thoughts
Anime fans and enthusiasts of the source material eagerly anticipate the premiere of the Shangri-La Frontier. With its talented production team, captivating premise, and a strong cast, there's much to be excited about. On October 1, 2023, the anime will air worldwide on Crunchyroll, providing viewers worldwide a chance to join in on the excitement and immerse themselves in this series.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.