MF Ghost anime reveals October release date with new trailer

On Tuesday, September 26, the official YouTube channel of the MF Ghost anime released its fifth promotional video. Additionally, the promotional video announced that the anime will be aired on Sunday, October 1, 2023, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. It will also be available to stream worldwide on Crunchyroll.

MF Ghost is a Japanese manga series by Shuichi Shigeno, which acts as a sequel series to the highly acclaimed Initial D series. The manga began its serialization back in September 2017 and has faced several hiatuses due to the mangaka's poor health. Nevertheless, the series is still ongoing, with an anime series on the way.

MF Ghost anime announces release date with new PV

MF Ghost anime's YouTube channel released its fifth promotional video for the series. The video featured the voice of the anime's narrator Shinichiro Miki. For fans who do not know, he was the voice actor for the lead character Takumi Fujiwara in Shuichi Shigeno's previous series Initial D.

The anime will premiere on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in the Fall 2023 anime season on Japanese television networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. The anime will also be available to watch on TV Aichi, Animax, YTV, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, TV Setouchi, and Tochigi TV. Lastly, MF Ghost anime will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll at the same time it airs in Japan.

Ren Saionji as seen in the anime's promotional video (Image via Felix Film)

The promotional video itself revealed the cast members for four characters:

Kanata Katagiri (Kanata Livington) will be voiced by Yūma Uchida. He previously voiced Momoharu Hanazono in Ahiru no Sora and Reo Mikage in Blue Lock. Ren Saionji will be voiced by Ayane Sakura. She previously voiced Secre Swallowtail in Black Clover and Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia.

Meanwhile, Daisuke Ono and Tasuku Hatanaka will be voicing Shun Aiba and Ogata. Daisuke Ono previously voiced Erwin Smith in Attack on Titan and Shintarō Midorima in Kuroko's Basketball. As for Tasuku Hatanaka, he previously voiced Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia and Hakkai Shiba in Tokyo Revengers.

What is MF Ghost about?

Kanata Katagiri as seen in the anime's promotional video (Image via Felix Film)

The story takes place in the 2020s at a time when self-driving electric cars took over internal combustion ones. However, Ryosuke Takahashi is still conducting street races in Japan. That's when Kanata Livington (Kanata Katagiri), a Japanese-British man shows up with a Toyota 86 and takes over the MFG race tracks with his amazing skills, taught to him by Takumi Fujiwara, the protagonist of Initial D.

