MF Ghost Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

MF Ghost Episode 6 is set to be released on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12:00 am JST, and later on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. The episode will also be broadcast on Animax, TV Aichi, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, TV Setouchi, Tochigi TV, and YTV. Viewers can also stream the series on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, Kanata Rivington continued to surprise his fellow racers by catching up with them despite having a low-horsepower car. However, securing the first position remains a distant goal for him, given the array of challenges he must overcome that extend beyond his car's specifications.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for MF Ghost Episode 6.

MF Ghost Episode 6 Release time

The MF Ghost anime, produced by Felix Film, is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. The first season is expected to consist of a total of thirteen episodes.

MF Ghost Episode 6 will be available to watch as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time - 3 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Central European Time - 4 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, November 6, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, November 6, 2023

MF Ghost Episode 6 streaming details

MF Ghost Episode 6 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe at the same time it airs on TV networks. Alternatively, viewers can also stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video.

A quick summary of MF Ghost Episode 5

In the previous episode, the race continued, with certain participants grappling with the issues arising from the grip-to-weight ratio of their cars. In MFG, only the grip-to-weight ratio of the cars was regulated, with no restrictions on the body or engine displacement.

This rule continued to puzzle racers, viewers, and analysts. While the regulation aimed to standardize cornering speeds, it had little impact on high-end European cars with substantial horsepower that consistently dominated the top positions.

The commentator, however, speculated that MFG might no longer be solely for the rich. After Michael Beckenbauer joined the competition, it appeared that the balance had shifted from pure strength being the deciding factor to a more balanced setup. Kanata was also recognized as part of this latter group, despite the fact that his car lacked horsepower and could not be deemed well-balanced.

The rest of the episode followed Kanata as he climbed to the 14th position by making the most of the downhill course, where his technical skills outperformed the specifications of the other cars. It was his exceptional cornering abilities that allowed him to rapidly narrow the gap between his car and the competition.

What to expect in MF Ghost Episode 6?

In MF Ghost Episode 6, titled Turn 06: The Tragic Rallyist, viewers can expect to see whether the Yashi-Kita Gang can prevent Kanata from surpassing them. At the same time, the rivalry between Ishigami and Beckenbauer, who occupy the first and second positions in the race, respectively, will also be in focus. Despite Ishigami's GT-3 being considerably more advanced, there is a possibility that Beckenbauer might overtake him.

