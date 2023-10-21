MF Ghost Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

MF Ghost Episode 4 is set to be released on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 12:00 am JST, and later on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. The series will also be broadcast on Animax, TV Aichi, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, TV Setouchi, Tochigi TV, and YTV. Viewers can also stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Kanata Rivington, a rookie racer, finish in the top 15 in the MFG qualification round. However, this win was secured by luck as a racer was disqualified. Now, however, his racing career will truly begin, as he will compete against great racers such as Michael Beckenbauer. In MF Ghost Episode 4, fans will witness Kanata and a couple of other racers preparing for the race.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for MF Ghost Episode 4.

Kanata and Ren will hang out together in MF Ghost Episode 4

Release time

Kanata and (Image via Felix Film)

The MF Ghost anime, produced by Felix Film, is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. The first season is expected to consist of a total of thirteen episodes.

MF Ghost Episode 4 will be available to watch as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, October 22, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, October 23, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, October 23, 2023

MF Ghost Episode 4 streaming details

Kanata (Image via Felix Film)

MF Ghost Episode 4 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe at the same time it airs on TV networks. Alternatively, viewers can also stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video.

A quick summary of MF Ghost Episode 3

Ren (Image via Felix Film)

Unfortunately, in the previous episode, Kanata missed out on the top fifteen in the MFG qualification race. He secured the sixteenth spot, but only by a narrow margin, as his Toyota 86 struggled on the last stretch due to a lack of horsepower. Ogata took responsibility for the car's performance, but Kanata appreciated him for being a fantastic mechanic and for providing him with the perfect car.

At this point, Ren came up to Kanata, called him an idiot, slapped him, and ran away. But since she was in her MFG Angel's costume, Kanata and the others did not recognize her and hence were left dumbfounded.

Kanata, Ogata, and Aiba (Image via Felix Film)

Later that day, Aiba and Ogata organized a consolation party for Kanata. While they were enjoying themselves, the news arrived that a racer had been disqualified in the post-qualification inspection for using non-sanctioned tires. Thus, Kanata secured the fifteenth position, qualifying for the next day's race.

Meanwhile, Ren reflected on why she had slapped Kanata. She wondered if it was out of concern for him or disappointment. She realized she was afraid Kanata might distance himself from her if he became famous.

What to expect in MF Ghost Episode 4?

Still from Episode 4 preview (Image via Felix Film)

In MF Ghost Episode 4, titled Turn 04: The Management, viewers can expect to see Kanata and Ren spend the day in Kamakura. They will be looking for the location where a photograph of Kanata's parents was taken. Following that, Kanata will be introduced to his fellow contestants in MFG.

