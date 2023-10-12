MF Ghost Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

MF Ghost Episode 3 is set to be released on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 12:00 am JST, and later on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. The series will also be broadcast on Animax, TV Aichi, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, TV Setouchi, Tochigi TV, and YTV. Viewers can also stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Kanata Rivington, a rookie racer, ace the MFG qualification round. He demonstrated how much he had learned from his master, Fujiwara Takumi, and even exhibited one of his well-known techniques. In MF Ghost Episode 3, viewers will be eager to see whether Kanata finishes in the top 15.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for MF Ghost Episode 3.

MF Ghost Episode 3 release time

Kanata's fate will be revealed in MF Ghost Episode 3 (Image via Felix Film)

The MF Ghost anime, produced by Felix Film, is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. The first season is expected to consist of a total of thirteen episodes.

MF Ghost Episode 3 will be available to watch as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, October 15, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, October 16, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, October 16, 2023

MF Ghost Episode 3 streaming details

Ogata and Aiba will be seen cheering Kanata in MF Ghost Episode 3 (Image via Felix Film)

MF Ghost Episode 3 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe at the same time it airs on TV networks. Viewers can also stream the series on Amazon Prime Video.

A quick summary of MF Ghost Episode 2

Mayuko and Saionji as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

In the previous episode, the MFG qualification race in which Kanata was competing finally began. The episode then cut to Mayuko and Mr Saionji, who were following the race, and were surprised to see Kanata competing under his father's surname, Katagiri. Mayuko suspected he was seeking to send a message to his estranged father.

Meanwhile, Ogata and Aiba discussed the race, noting that Kanata's H-pattern shifter was outdated compared to the standard dual-clutch paddle shifters. Thus, Aiba dismissed Kanata's initial ranking as a system error. However, when Kanata advanced to the 53rd position and the central computer flagged his car, it became evident that this was no mistake.

Aiba wondered how Kanata had managed to earn such a high place in a competition dominated by cars with enormous horsepower. Ogata speculated that Kanata's exceptional cornering skills were the key.

Fumihiro as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

As the race progressed to a downhill course, Kanata revealed that he was now getting the hang of the car and decided to pick up the speed. Seeing Kanata entering the top 50, Fumihiro contacted Ryosuke to inform him that Fujiwara's student was in the race. Ryosuke asked Fumihiro to keep an eye on Kanata, believing he had the potential to overcome the grip-to-weight ratio rule he had introduced.

After an uphill section that saw Kanata's position dip slightly, he picked up the pace in the steep downhill segment, much to Aiba's concern. Yet, observing Kanata's unwavering determination, Aiba realized that Kanata was adamant about making it into the top 15.

Kanata driving through the fog in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

Kanata then reached the death zone, which was covered in dense fog and where the majority of the accidents occurred. There were other roadblocks like cracks in the asphalt, dips, and so on. Kanata's advantage was that he had remembered the whole 40-kilometer race course from the website's demo runs.

Once outside the death zone, Kanata was among the top thirty racers. But the most surprising moment was when he performed Fujiwara's super high-speed four-wheel drift.

What to expect in MF Ghost Episode 3?

Viewers can expect an awkward interaction between Kanata and Ren in MF Ghost Episode 3 (Image via Felix Film)

In MF Ghost Episode 3, if everything goes as expected, Kanata will enter the top 15, which is a tremendous accomplishment for any newcomer. However, up to this point, Kanata had been taking advantage of the downhill slope. The last stretch of the race is a flat course, which will put Kanata's Toyota 86 at a disadvantage.

