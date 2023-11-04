Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 6: Release date and time

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 2:23 am JST, on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS Networks in Japan. Global audiences can watch the eagerly-anticipated episode on various platforms online, including Crunchyroll and Muse Asia.

The previous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 saw Naoya going on a camping trip with his friends. However, it was revealed that the whole camping plan was orchestrated by Hoshizaki Rika because she wanted to be with Naoya.

Filled with rib-tickling comedy, the episode brought alive multiple funny moments from the manga. Considering how the latest installment ended on a curious note, fans are looking forward to Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 6.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 6 will show Rika's plan to impress Naoya

As mentioned earlier, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 6 is slated to release on November 11, 2023, at 2:23 am JST, on TBS, BS-TBS, and MBS networks in Japan. However, for most international fans, the upcoming installment will be available on November 10 due to the differences in time zones.

These are the release dates and times for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 6 according to varying time zones:

Timezones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, November 10, 2023 12 pm Central Standard Time Friday, November 10, 2023 2 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, November 10, 2023 3 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, November 10, 2023 4 pm British Summer Time Friday, November 10, 2023 8 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, November 10, 2023 9 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, November 10, 2023 10:58 pm Philippines Time Saturday, November 11, 2023 1:28 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, November 11, 2023 4:30 am

Where to watch Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 6

Naoya and Nagisa, as seen in the anime (Image via SynergySP)

Anime enthusiasts residing outside Asia can enjoy streaming Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 6 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other amazing Fall 2023 titles.

Fans from India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and other Asian countries can watch episode 6 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel without any subscription.

A brief recap of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 5

The previous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 began with Shino still thinking about Naoya and Saki Saki not k*ssing each other at the fireworks festival. She wanted both of them happy so that she could finally give up on the protagonist.

At that precise moment, Naoya arrived, causing Shino to blush. She admonished him for not kissing Saki Saki and failing to keep his promise to her. However, Naoya mentioned how he got himself involved in a lot of things after he had left her at the festival to search for Saki Saki.

A still from the episode (Image via SynergySP)

He also told Shino about his meeting with Nagisa and described the moments he shared with her. When Nagisa arrived, the white-haired girl shouted at her and left the scene. Later that day, Saki Saki found boxes of camping goods delivered to her.

It was written that she had won a lottery of sorts which she didn't remember. The box also contained a coupon for a free camping site. Outside, Hoshizaki "Mirika" Rika smirked and decided to follow them.

A still from the episode (Image via SynergySP)

The episode then saw Naoya arriving at the camping site with her friends. However, it soon became a disaster as neither Naoya nor others knew about the essential things related to camping, such as putting up a tent or igniting the wood.

At that moment, to everyone's surprise, Rika arrived with her sister. It was also revealed that she was the one who had orchestrated the whole plan just to be near Naoya. Rika's arrival proved to be a fascinating aspect for Naoya and his friends because she knew everything about camping.

Rika succesfully executes her plan (Image via SynergySP)

She even made sumptuous meals for everyone. However, her claim about Naoya beginning to like her irked Saki Saki so much that she knocked the protagonist out. Gradually, everyone, barring Rika, felt sleepy.

It was revealed that the blonde-haired girl had drugged the food they ate. The episode ended with Rika gearing up to start her "lovey-dovey camping extravaganza" with Naoya.

What to expect in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 6

Shino, Saki Saki, and Nagisa (Image via SynergySP)

Given how the previous installment adapted chapters 55-58 of the manga, fans can expect Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 6 to cover the next three or four chapters with minor adjustments.

In fact, the preview clip shown at the end of the latest episode suggested that Rika will take Naoya to a secluded place in the upcoming installment, and spend some time alone.

It remains to be seen how the protagonist reacts to Rika's mischievous plan. Overall, fans can expect another humorous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 the next week.

