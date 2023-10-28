Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 5: Release date and time

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 2:23 am JST, on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS networks. After its broadcast in Japan, the episode will be available internationally on multiple streaming platforms, including Muse Asia's YouTube channel and Crunchyroll.

Episode 4 of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 saw Naoya enjoying the fireworks with Nagisa and Saki Saki. The episode featured plenty of wholesome and funny moments between the protagonist and his two girlfriends as they finally spent quality time together.

Considering how the episode ended, fans are now looking forward to Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 5, which promises to be filled with hilarious moments.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 5 will see Naoya and his friends going on a camping trip

Release date, time, and where to watch

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 5 will be released on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 2:23 am JST, on TBS, BS-TBS, and MBS channels in Japan. Following a similar schedule, the episode will be internationally simulcasted in the following time zones.

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, November 3 12 pm Central Standard Time Friday, November 3 2 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, November 3 3 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, November 3 4 pm British Summer Time Friday, November 3 8 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, November 3 9 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, November 3 10:58 pm Philippines Time Saturday, November 4 1:28 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, November 4 4:30 am

Nagisa, as seen in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (Image via SynergySP)

Fans residing outside Asia can stream Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 5 on Crunchyroll, along with many other Fall 2023 titles. Anime enthusiasts from the Philippines, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and other Asian regions can enjoy episode 5 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

A brief recap of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 4

Expand Tweet

The previous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 began with Naoya searching frantically for Nagisa and Saki Saki in the crowd. He remembered how he had promised Saki Saki that they would watch the fireworks together. At that moment, he found Nagisa, but they were seen together by one of their classmates.

Since they couldn't let their classmates know about their relationship, they pretended to be strangers. Eventually, Nagisa and Naoya went to a secluded place and had a fun and memorable time together as they watched the fireworks.

Nagisa, as seen in the episode (Image via SynergySP)

The former told her boyfriend how much she wanted to watch the fireworks with him and create memories together. She also told Naoya that she fell in love with the version of him that always loved Saki Saki, and hoped to be with him forever.

Saki Saki, who was also looking for Naoya the whole time, finally found him with Nagisa. The blue-haired girl then left because she wanted Saki Saki to have a special moment with Naoya.

Saki Saki and Naoya (Image via SynergySP)

The protagonist reminded Saki Saki about their promise to watch the fireworks together and have their first kiss. The episode then saw Naoya and Saki Saki sharing a special moment together. Even though they couldn't kiss, they watched the fireworks and also burst some crackers.

Additionally, the episode captured Saki Saki's true feelings about Naoya having two girlfriends. Although it made her sad, she still loved Naoya for his honesty and guts. Saki Saki mentioned how Noaya always strives to give his best in everything. As such, she also believed that he would always love her, no matter how many years passed by.

Saki Saki and others enjoying the festival (Image via SynergySP)

After that, Shino and the others came by, and all of them celebrated the fireworks festival together. Shino was flabbergasted by the fact that Saki Saki still had not kissed Naoya, and wondered whether or not she really loved him.

Elsewhere, Rika still hoped to make Naoya hers. She then revealed her plan to abduct the protagonist to her sister.

What to expect in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 5

Rika and her sister (Image via SynergySP)

According to the previews for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 5, Naoya and her friends will go camping in the upcoming installment. Rika will also join them and have a fun time with the protagonist. It will be interesting to see whether or not she will carry out her plan to abduct Naoya in the next episode.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.