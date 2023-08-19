10 most anticipated Fall 2023 anime series (& where to watch them)

Fall 2023 anime is one of the hottest topics right now, given that the season is just round the corner and anime enthusiasts are now awaiting interesting watches like Jujutsu Kaisen or One Piece, to name a few.

When it comes to fall 2023 anime to watch, there are plenty of options to choose from, but the following list is focused primarily on the hype that a series has generated as well as its current cultural relevance. The list also includes titles that are not mainstream, but pack enough punch to become one of the most prominent series this upcoming season.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains massive spoilers for all anime mentioned.

Ten fall 2023 anime series to add to your watchlist

1. Spy X Family season 2

Loid dealing with spy duties and family man duties, Yor trying to be a good cook and failing amazingly, and Anya being Anya has made Spy X Family one of the most popular anime in recent years. Considering that the second season is coming out this October, it's not surprising that this is among the top fall 2023 anime to watch.

The series can be watched on Crunchyroll, like most on this list, and it has become a success because of how it manages to include real-life situations despite the fictional setting of the story. Issues like Anya struggling with academics or Yor feeling inadequate as a wife because of trauma makes the characters in the plot relatable, thereby endearing them to viewers.

2. Dr. Stone: New World part 2

Dr. Stone, which can be viewed in Crunchyroll, is one of those series that never fully gets the credit it deserves. While most people who have watched it have been vocal about how good it is, it still falls a bit in the underground section. Be that as it may, this is an anime which is returning with a third season in October.

Some of the most interesting inventions that are going to be adapted in this third part include the Planetarium, which is meant for astronomy and observing celestial bodies, and the Dilatant Body Armor, which is, as the name suggests, an armor made of powder and liquid. Other elements such as the Calcite, the Gator Burger, and more are going to be featured in this part of Dr. Stone.

3. Ragna Crimson

Not every fall 2023 anime series on this list is an established series - there are several new anime titles that deserve as much, if not more attention than what is already out and Ragna Crimson is a good example of this. It can be watched on Crunchyroll, like most on this list, and is a dark fantasy series that has a very strong duo in Ragna and Leonica.

Starting October 1, this series is set in a fantasy world and features dragon hunters, who are ranked based on their accomplishments. The protagonist, Ragna, has poor skills when it comes to dragon hunting. However, he meets Leonica, one of the best dragon hunters in the series, and they end up teaming together for adventures, and eventually dealing with a powerful threat.

4. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen could very well be THE anime series of the moment. Gege Akutami's acclaimed manga series has a great combination of a detailed battle system, iconic characters like Satoru Gojo or Ryomen Sukuna, and fascinating subversions of classic shonen tropes, such as killing off characters in a quick fashion or introducing unexpected twists.

However, while the second season (also on Crunchyroll) has been a success so far with the Hidden Inventory arc, which covered Gojo's past and his dealings with Suguru Geto and Toji Fushiguro, the next portion of the story could break the internet. The Shibuya Incident arc is considered the best in all of Jujutsu Kaisen and is meant to shock fans worldwide, especially if they haven't read the manga already.

5. One Piece

One Piece is one of the fall 2023 anime to watch out for, not just for the moment the series is in, but also because of its status as one of the absolute gems of the industry. The running joke that the series is too long can make newcomers feel a bit overwhelmed, but once people give it a chance, they stay in the Going Merry.

The Wano arc went viral in recent weeks with Luffy's Gear 5 transformation, but there is a lot more lined up with the revelations of the World Government, the upcoming inclusion of Doctor Vegapunk, the aftermath of Luffy's role as Joyboy, and much more.

6. Captain Tsubasa season 2

Football anime series have enjoyed a resurgence thanks to the success of Blue Lock in recent times, so it's not surprising that Captain Tsubasa is on this fall 2023 anime list. While this series doesn't have the subversion of expectations that Blue Lock has, Tsubasa's journey celebrates all the great things about football and does so in a very classic and wholesome way.

This second season is going to be on Amazon Prime Video as Studio Kai takes over animation duties from David Production. The season is also focused on an international tournament at the youth level, set in France. The tournament is expected to introduce the audience to a wide variety of players and new challenges for the protagonists.

7. Pluto

Naoki Urasawa, the creator of manga series like Monster and Pluto, is one of the greatest mangakas of all time. There were a lot of rumors of a Pluto anime adaptation for years, to the point that a lot of fans gave up on this prospect, but now it is finally here and is expected to be an important inclusion in the fall 2023 anime list.

This Pluto adaptation can be watched on Netflix and is a very fascinating spinoff of Astro Boy, as Urasawa attempts a strong deconstruction.

Detective Gesicht has to solve this case involving a murderer that always leaves objects in people's heads to resemble horns. The detective eventually finds out that it could be a robot - the first murderous one in the last eight years.

8. Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku-hen

The Tenjiku-hen arc could help Tokyo Revengers get back to the hype it used to have, which is why it is on this fall 2023 anime list. This third season is going to explore the concept of alternate futures, and this one shows how Mikey's gang self-destructs because of his own messed up ideology.

However, there are concerns regarding the work Liden Films is doing with the animation. After all, the second season ended in April of this year and now the third one is releasing on Crunchyroll in October, which could mean that the close proximity of the seasons might result in hurried animation that is not up to the mark. That, of course, remains to be seen.

9. The Faraway Paladin

A story about a boy that was raised and trained by the undead is already appealing enough, but add to that a journey of self-discovery and the drive to become a paladin, and the The Faraway Paladin anime becomes unstoppable. A direct adaptation of Kanata Yaganino's novel series, this is one of those underrated fall 2023 anime that combine the isekai tropes with fantasy in a very unique way.

Will has been raised by the dead in a fantasy world, but as he gets older, he starts to remember his past life in the human world. This is very important because it makes him question who he is, the kind of gods that are out there, and the kind of gods he wants to serve, which is the main drive of the story. This anime can be watched on Animax Asia.

10. The Apothecary Diaries

The great thing about The Apothecary Diaries novel by Natsu Hyuga is that it plays a lot with politics and simple human desires to make a main character that can resonate a lot with people in Maomao. As the anime adaptation is set to come out in October and be watched on Crunchyroll, a whole new audience is going to be able to enjoy a much more nuanced approach to storytelling in anime.

Maomao was a pharmacist that was working in the wrong side of town and ended up kidnapped, which led to her living her life as a servant within an empire. While she doesn't want to cause a lot of problems, she eventually heals the royal family's children with her knowledge of the field, which leads to her getting involved in a lot of political drama.

Final thoughts

This fall 2023 anime season is going to offer a lot of interesting series, such as the ending of the Wano arc in One Piece, the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, or the arrival of the Pluto anime adaptation. So, there is no denying that 2023 is set for a fascinating and prolific anime season.

