Ragna Crimson announces release date with an official trailer and a key visual

Ragna Crimson announced the release date for the anime adaptation as well as a new trailer and key visual ahead of the debut. The announcement was made on August 10, 2023, and the anime community is quite excited about its release. To commemorate its debut, a special screening is scheduled to be held at Shinjuku Piccadilly.

Ragna Crimson’s first episode will be released on September 30, 2023. It will be a one-hour special. Fans can expect a thrilling episode without compromising on a thorough exposition of the overall story.

Ragna Crimson anime trailer and key visual

While an English-subtitled version of the trailer was not available, a significant amount of information could be inferred from it. It introduced some of the main characters in the anime series in the following order - Ragna, Crimson, Grymwelte, Temruogtaf, Disas Trois, Ultimatia, and Woltekamui.

Following their introduction, the Ragna Crimson trailer gave the fanbase a glimpse of the opening soundtrack. The anime opening is titled “ROAR” by Ulma Sound Junction. The chorus of the song was accompanied by visuals taken from some of the fights that fans will eventually see as the series progresses.

The aesthetically pleasing visuals paired with well-done particle effects will surely make for an entertaining watch.

The Ragna Crimson key visual has the main character Ragna at the forefront, along with Crimson and Voltekamui behind him. In the background, one can see a flying figure that resembles Ultimatia from the animanga series.

Ragna Crimson main cast and staff

Cast

Crimson - Ayumu Murase

Ragna - Chiaki Kobayashi

Leonica - Inori Minase

Slime - Fairouz Ai

Voltekamui - Junichi Suwabe

Temruogtaf - Kōzō Shioya

Chimera - Mamiko Noto

Future Ragna - Nobutoshi Canna

Ultimatia - Reina Ueda

Disas Trois - Shunsuke Takeuchi

King Femud - Takashi Matsuyama

Grymwelte - Takehito Koyasu

Michael - Yoshihito Sasaki

Staff

Director - Ken Takahashi

Series Composition - Deko Akao

Script - Deko Akao

Music - Kōji Fujimoto (Sus4 Inc) and Osamu Sasaki

Original creator - Daiki Kobayashi

Character Design - Shinpei Aoki

Art Director - Asuka Komiyama (Cosmo Project)

3D Director - Makoto Endō (Tri-Slash)

Sound Director - Fumiyuki Go

Director of Photography - Atsushi Satō (Studio Shamrock)

Color design - Taeko Mizuno (Studio Road)

Editing - Kentarou Tsubone (REAL-T)

Plot of the anime series in brief

Ragna as seen in the anime series (Image via SILVER LINK)

Dragons rule the world. The land, sky, and seas are the dragons’ domains, and only a few muster the courage to fight and defeat them. However, for one to achieve such a feat, one must exceed their limits and transcend into an all-powerful being. Famed dragon hunter Ragna wishes to end the rule of dragons.

Another individual with the same intention joins Ragna, and her name is Crimson. While Crimson’s motivation might be puzzling and mysterious, their goal remains the same. A quest filled with a lust for power will test the very limits of Ragna and Crimson as they attempt to dismantle the power system of their world.

