10 anime characters with a thirst for power

Anime characters with a thirst for power is a topic explored by many. Power attracts those who crave it yet shuns the goodness of man. Several anime characters wish to overtake the world, yet nothing is set in stone.

These characters tend to acquire power through either strength or influence. Strength through training is usually the motto for several characters, yet others can gain a similar strength by influencing others in a cult-like manner.

Sometimes, both of these traits can mesh into one anime character, so in a way, they're a jack of all trades.

Ten power-hungry anime characters, including Frieza

1) Johan Liebert - Monster

Johan Liebert craved power similar to an infant craving its mother's attention. He lacked any shred of decency as he encouraged the destruction of humanity.

He was born without a substance of love, so he sought to fill it with chaos and destruction. A tempter of the most egregious of sins, Johan was a negative force to be reckoned with in anime.

2) Griffith - Berserk

Griffith ascends to godhood (Image via Berserk)

A greedy man, Griffith viewed others purely through the lens of a power-hungry madman. He wished to become king, yet his efforts were all in vain as a greater purpose was bestowed upon him.

He ascended to godhood by sacrificing his own mercenaries, a feat that would prove pivotal in his descent into darkness.

3) Junko Enoshima - Danganronpa

Junko Enoshima was a despair-filled high school girl who wished to plunge the world into chaos. She acquired power by preying on the weak and exploiting their vices.

While she's not precisely power-hungry, she did rise in the world by procuring influential allies. She has toppled nations and murdered thousands, yet she still craves violence, even in death.

4) Madara Uchiha - Naruto

Madara Uchiha was a man driven by a lust for power and world peace. He spent years perfecting the art of subjugating the world into eternal slumber. He recruited Obito Uchiha into his scheme and helped train him in the art of destruction.

The Eye of the Moon operation is a power-hungry plan that seeks to spread his ideology through this world's cracks. Nothing could stop him except a god.

5) The Major - Hellsing Ultimate

The Major is a vampire enthusiast who wishes the Nazis to win. He tries to accomplish this by using vampires to turn the tide of World War 2. A mad man by all definitions, he loved war with an unbridled passion.

A power-hungry villain, he would later wage war against the world to bring about chaos within it.

6) Frieza - Dragon Ball series

Frieza is a psychopathic emperor bent on destroying all of humanity. He uses his slaves as cannon fodder and abducts more to increase his army. He wishes to conquer Universe 7, yet Goku keeps defeating him.

But no matter how many times he's been killed, Frieza keeps reviving. Eventually, he assumes the role of Emperor for Universe 7. Hope and honor serve him not, yet domination bows down to the whims of Frieza.

7) Orochimaru - Naruto

Orochimaru possessed the bodies of others (Image via Naruto anime)

Orochimaru is a special case. He doesn't wish for power, yet it's necessary to fulfill his wishes of discovering all forms of jutsu. He accomplishes this by possessing the bodies of healthy Shinobi before they expire to gain immortality.

He is a man of few words, yet his legacy paints him as a master of disguise. If someone is not careful, their body will be stolen. If that occurs, Orochimaru's immortality will be extended.

8) King Piccolo - Dragon Ball

A demon of strange origins (Image via DBZ anime)

A being of pure, unadulterated chaos, King Piccolo is an unstoppable force in the world of Dragon Ball. He strives to push the world into sin and pandemonium as he feeds off the energy of tormented souls.

Half of Kami, this god of chaos revels in power and mortal anguish, making him one of the most ruthless foes in Dragon Ball history.

9) Rido Kuran - Vampire Knight

Rido sacrificed an infant to the progenitor vampire (Image via Vampire Knight)

A vampire with a thirst for power and blood, Rido was a pure-blood that sucked the energy from helpless victims. He even sacrificed his sister's child to resurrect an ancient vampire from its tomb.

Once resurrected, Rido became its master and reveled in this fact. However, it turned against him and reduced him to ash.

10) Sasuke Uchiha - Naruto

Sasuke has a taste for vengeance and blood in the realm of Naruto. He's aware that he cannot slay Itachi with what little power he possesses, so he accepts Orochimaru's offer to become stronger.

Under the tutelage of the Snake Sannin, Sasuke rose beyond the power of a regular ninja and achieved his goal of vengeance.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

