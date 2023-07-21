Captain Tsubasa season 2 anime reveals new key visual

Captain Tsubasa season 2, titled Junior Youth arc, is coming out this October, and now there has been a new key visual showing some of the main characters and their looks for the upcoming arc. The legendary football anime series had a new anime released back in 2018 by David Production and with the sucess of the first season, the seconf installment is all set to arrive.

As the third arc of the series, the upcoming seasonw will feature the team playing at youth level in a tournament in France and facing opponents from all across the globe. The Junior Youth arc is one of the most popular arcs in the series. As such, Captain Tsubasa season 2 could gather much interest from that alone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of Captain Tsubasa season 2.

Captain Tsubasa season 2 will be adapting the third arc from the manga

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga



The second season of the series is scheduled to broadcast in October 2023. Captain Tsubasa TV Anime Season 2 New Key Visual.The second season of the series is scheduled to broadcast in October 2023. pic.twitter.com/V9bq1tLpef

As mentioned earlier, Captain Tsubasa season 2 is set to be released on October 2023, covering the Junior Youth arc. While the 2018 season was produced by David Production, it has been confirmed that the second season will be done by Studio Kai, with Katsumi Ono was the director for this project. They also released a key visual on July 21, featuring most of the main players for this arc.

In terms of the voice cast, some of the people that have been confirmed include:

Kenta Miyake as Hermann Kaltz Junya Enoki as Franz Scheste Kazuyuki Okitsu as Gino Hernandez Kengo Kawanishi as Elle Sid Pierre Yuuki Ono as Louis-Napoléon Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Juan Diaz Daiki Yamashita as Alan Pascal Seiichirou Yamashita as Ramon Victorino

This arc, much like in every other arc in the series, focuses on protagonist Tsubasa Oozora and the friends he has made through football so far by participating at an international youth level tournament in France. They will be representing Japan for the first time as they are going to face international opponents, giving the series even more stakes in Captain Tsubasa season 2.

The legacy of the series

The new visual for Captain Tsubasa season 2 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa tells the story of the title character, Tsubasa Oozora, aka Oliver Atom, in many countries because of several dub versions, and his life through the game of football. He starts as a kid and grows throughout the story, becoming a professional footballer and making a lot of friends along the way.

The manga series, which was written and illustrated by Yoichi Takahashi, started in 1981 and become one of the most popular sports manga in the entire history of the medium. Since then, Captain Tsubasa has become a cultural football icon for the country as it has been quoted as an influence for many people to take an interest in the sport.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.