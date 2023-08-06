One Piece Gear 5 fails to surpass Ultra Instinct hype by a great margin, Dragon Ball fans celebrate

The introduction of Luffy's Gear 5 transformation in One Piece marked a significant moment within the animanga community, prompting numerous fans to draw a comparison with Goku's Ultra Instinct transformation from Dragon Ball Super.

This connection was made due to the resemblance between Goku and Luffy in terms of their appearance, as well as because these transformations are the latest developments for the two characters. Moreover, the fact that Goku is seen as being incredibly overpowered has led to a trend where any character's strength is measured against him.

Hours after the release of One Piece episode 1071, it appears that Gear 5 has not managed to create the anticipated impact. Thus, Dragon Ball fans have taken to social media platforms such as Twitter to express their love and support for Goku.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Dragon Ball fans rejoice as One Piece Gear 5 fails to surpass Ultra Instinct hype by a great margin

Gear 5 appearance in One Piece episode 1071

Gear 5 Luffy as seen in episode 1075 (Image via Toei Animation)

In the latest One Piece episode, Luffy is depicted regaining consciousness. He then starts dancing as he tries to make sense of the situation and the reason for his mirth.

His appearance is completely transformed, as he now has white hair, eyebrows, and clothes, a ring of white clouds around his body, pink eyes, and a broad smile on his face. Meanwhile, his heart continues to beat like drums.

His new power still has to do with rubberiness, although now it appears that he can even manipulate his surroundings into becoming rubbery. It is said that his powers are limited only by his imagination.

Dragon Ball fans react to One Piece episode 1071

Ultra Instinct Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball fans have witnessed numerous transformations, with Goku's Super Saiyan transformation ranking among the most iconic. The Ultra Instinct is one such power-up that grants users the ability to disconnect their minds from their bodies.

This technique allows them to move and engage in combat, independent of their thoughts and emotions. It proves highly advantageous in battles as it eliminates the need for thinking and decision-making. Needless to say, it is a very difficult technique to learn and master.

There are several forms of Ultra Instinct. Goku, the first mortal to access the divine state, went beyond and achieved distinct forms like the True Ultra Instinct and Perfected Ultra Instinct. When Goku uses this technique, his eyes and hair become silver in color.

Fans perceived a greater hype surrounding this form compared to Gear 5, even after weeks of anticipation and extensive marketing efforts. Although One Piece episode 1071 may have broken the internet days before its release, it could not match the excitement stirred by Goku's attainment of Ultra Instinct. Check out how Dragon Ball fans are reacting to the transformation:

Red ❤️‍🔥 @RedLightning420 pic.twitter.com/xWWajVRFg7 Gear 5 wasn't even close to reaching Ultra Instinct in terms of breaking the internet

cherry @shabb003



They ain't calling him father of anime for no reason pic.twitter.com/caykIvc0W6 The new op episode finally aired and it is kinda safe to say that gear 5 Didnt generate fraction of hype Goku did with his ultra instinctThey ain't calling him father of anime for no reason

LeoIsDumb @DumbIsLeo Gotta say Gear 5 is amazing but it's no where near to Ultra Instinct or Super Saiyan 1 maybe it's better than SSJG And SSJB but that's where's I draw the line. Still an amazing episode and an amazing form. pic.twitter.com/Q78ameaHxC

Bruce @WRUCEGOTNEXT After tonight I think it’s pretty safe to say that luffy will never have the clout or impact that Goku and naruto have. pic.twitter.com/F4MzbSBs6L

Darky @Darky9996 One thing for sure gear 5 is not topping ultra instinct. #ONEPIECE

ChicoBaby🇵🇦🇬🇾 @Lunchetto I don’t follow onepiece and gear 5 is still clearly not on goku ultra instinct level!!

King Arsenio 👑 @KingArsenio_ I'm not gonna lie (maybe I don't have enough context. (I dont watch one piece)) but I feel like there were too many leaks or just showing of Luffy's #GearFive for it to have the massive effect like Goku's #ultrainstinct . Should've broke the internet but didn't. (I like Gear 5)

Fans think it is evident that if Luffy and Goku's strengths are compared, the latter will always emerge as victorious.

For the majority of the world, Naruto and Bleach were more popular than One Piece. Furthermore, with over a thousand chapters and episodes, getting into Oda's series can be intimidating. Thus, One Piece is likely to have a smaller viewership. Even if that is not the case, Dragon Ball has been around forever and was one of the first series to become popular worldwide.

Despite criticisms being directed at its formulaic storytelling and the numerous transformations, Toriyama's series maintains a dedicated fanbase. Perhaps this is why there is a disparity in the reception between Gear 5 and Ultra Instinct.

