Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 4: Release date and time

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 4 is slated to release on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 2:23 am JST, on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS channels. Following its broadcast in Japan, the global audience can watch the episode on multiple streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Episode 3 of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 saw Naoya celebrating the fireworks festival with Saki Saki, Nagisa, and Shino. Upon Shino's insistence, Saki Saki wanted to create a romantic mood with Naoya for their first kiss. Likewise, Minase also wished to share a special moment with the protagonist.

A dramatic moment took place towards the end of the episode when Mirika asked Noaya for his attention. Fans are now looking forward to Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 4 to see how the rest of the fireworks festival turns out for Naoya and his friends.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 4 will continue the events of the fireworks festival

Release date and time

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 4 will be released on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 2:23 am JST, on TBS, MBS, and BS-TBS networks in Japan. Just like the previous ones, the next episode will also be simulcasted internationally in the following timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, October 27 12 pm Central Standard Time Friday, October 27 2 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, October 27 3 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, October 27 4 pm British Summer Time Friday, October 27 8 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, October 27 9 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, October 27 10:58 pm Philippines Time Saturday, October 28 1:28 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, October 28 4:30 am

Where to watch Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 4

Shino, as seen in the anime (Image via SynergySP)

Anime enthusiasts outside Asian regions can watch Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 4 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with other fascinating titles from the Fall 2023 lineup.

On the other hand, fans residing in Asian regions, including India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and others, can stream episode 4 on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel without any subscription.

A brief recap of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 3

Expand Tweet

The previous episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 kicked off with Shino reminding Saki Saki about the fireworks festival and how it could be a chance for her to get lovey-dovey with Naoya.

However, when Shino discovered that Saki Saki hadn't kissed Naoya yet in their relationship, she immediately asked her to kiss him in front of him. Although the protagonist tried his best to set up the mood, the duo couldn't complete the kiss.

Later at night, Naoya prepared to go to the fireworks festival with his friends. As was expected, Mirika joined their party and hoped to win the protagonist's heart with her Yukata.

A still from the episode (Image via SynergySP Studios)

At the festival, Naoya shared some memorable experiences with his two girlfriends and Shino. He bought a sumptuous meal for Saki Saki and accompanied Nagisa to a fish scooping event. As for Shino, she found herself in embarrassing situations once again.

The white-haired girl then asked Naoya to create the right atmosphere for Saki Saki since the latter loved him very much. She also politely asked the protagonist not to turn his gaze to any other girl except her best friend. At that moment, Naoya and Shino realized that they had lost Saki Saki and Minase in the crowd.

Mirika, as seen in the episode (Image via SynergySP)

The episode then saw Mirika asking Naoya to watch the fireworks together. However, since the latter had already made plans with Saki Saki, he ignored her. When Mirika persuaded him, he mentioned how he wanted to use all of his time for his two girlfriends.

Naoya even told Mirika that he doesn't watch her videos anymore because he can't let himself fall in love with her. The episode finally ended with Saki Saki and Minase searching for Naoya since the fireworks were about to end within 30 minutes.

What to expect in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 4

Shino, as seen in the episode (Image via SynergySP)

The next episode of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 will continue the fireworks festival event and feature Naoya and her friends. From the previews, it's clear that the protagonist will have a special moment with his two girlfriends, Saki Saki and Minase. Additionally, the episode is likely to highlight Shino once again.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.