Jujutsu Kaisen fandom mocks creator Akutami for killing his latest victim

The author of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami, has made it clear on several occasions that he can kill off any character if the story demands it. Interestingly, the author has never backed down from this unique philosophy, even once. No character in Gege's story has a definite "plot armor", and that includes the mighty Satoru Gojo himself.

However, as of late, Gege Akutami has been brutally eliminating characters even before fully fleshing them out. The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen witnessed one such instance of the author killing a character without even properly introducing them. As such, several fans of the series have taken to social media to mock the author.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Fans react as Gege Akutami kills another character in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239

As a fabulous author, Gege Akutami breathed fresh life into the Shonen genre with his manga, Jujutsu Kaisen. Throughout the course of the series, fans hailed the author's bravery, as he killed numerous characters he deemed necessary for the narrative's progression.

Recently, the author even killed off Satoru Gojo, arguably the most popular character in the series. Notably, Akutami demonstrated his brutality in a similar fashion when he ended Kento Nanami's run in the series during the Shibuya arc. What's more, Nanami was Gege's favorite character.

Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

This goes to show that Gege Akutami doesn't shy away from ending the fan-favorite characters (including his favorite ones) if the story compels him to do so. While the author has faced backlash for his cruel decisions, his actions are justified. In fact, the mangaka's unique approach to characters is what made the series a brilliant one.

But sometimes, Gege goes overboard with killing characters for absolutely no reason. Characters with potential often see the short end of the stick and meet their demise in Jujutsu Kaisen. In fact, it's clearly evident in the latest chapter, where Gege introduces a new female character only to kill her off four panels later.

Kenjaku, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The leaked spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 saw Kenjaku on a killing spree, striving to end the lives of all the players of the Culling Game. The chapter featured a girl with light-colored hair and blank eyes. She cursed at Kenjaku for everything that happened during the Culling Game.

The ancient sorcerer eventually trapped the unnamed girl using a Jellyfish-like Curse before killing her. He mentioned how he placed trackers on every sorcerer he incarnated for the Culling Game. All were but pawns to Kenjaku who was out there to snuff out the lives of the culling game players and fulfill the binding vow.

Iori Hazenoki also died in the same chapter (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Apart from the unnamed girl who bore a close resemblance to Takako Uro, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 saw another pointless demise of a character named Iori Hanezoki. He too became a victim of Kenjaku's wrath and lost his life. Once the spoilers arrived online, fans took to social media to express their displeasure over how Gege treats his characters.

Numerous fans subtly mocked Gege Akutami, mentioning how he introduced and killed a character in the same chapter. Others observed that the author was bent on killing characters who survived, and it didn't matter whether they were "good" or "bad" characters.

Many fans also criticized the author for his ill-treatment of the female characters, citing how none of the female characters other than Maki have plot armor. It's also evident from the reactions that fans are dissatisfied with the author for killing off one or two characters every chapter. Others mocked Akutami for creating random characters only to kill them since he ran out of characters.

