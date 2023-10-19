I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 4 is set to be released on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX. It will subsequently be aired on BS Nippon TV, AT-X, and several other networks. Moreover, the series can also be streamed on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Rae, Claire, and the princes compete in a number of games. But once the games were done, the episode took a different turn, delving deeper into Rae's feelings for Claire and the reason behind her antics. In I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 4, viewers may expect to learn more about the world of the otome game.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 4 to delve into the lore of the otome game revolution

Release date and time of I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 4

Rae (Image via Platinum Vision)

The isekai anime I'm in Love with the Villainess is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Inori and illustrated by Hanagata. It is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Monday, October 23, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 11:30 am, Monday, October 23, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 12:30 pm, Monday, October 23, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:30 pm, Monday, October 23, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:30 pm, Monday, October 23, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:00 pm, Monday, October 23, 2023

Philippine Time - 12:30 am, Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 1:30 am, Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:00 am, Tuesday, October 24, 2023

I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 4 streaming details

Claire and Yu (Image via Platinum Vision)

Crunchyroll is streaming the English dub of the anime I'm in Love with the Villainess on the same day it airs in Japan for viewers outside of Asia, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Additionally, the anime is available for streaming on d Anime Store and ABEMA.

A quick summary of I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 3

Prince Rod (Image via Platinum Vision)

The previous episode opened with Rae and Rod engaging in a chess match. Initially, Rae managed to put Rod in check, but he swiftly turned the tables by checkmating her. Before Rae left, Rod expressed his interest in playing another game, sensing that she had held back during their match.

Next, Rae and Claire were engrossed in a chess game when Yu appeared and decided to assist Claire before proposing they switch to poker. The poker game involved Rae, Claire, Yu, and Misha, with Yu's attendant serving as the dealer. Yu emerged as the winner, but it became evident that he had rigged the game in his favor from the start.

The following game was against Prince Thane to determine his eligibility as king. Everyone drew lots to determine the king, who could issue orders to the rest. When Lene won, she had Thane pat Claire on the head. Next, when Rae won, she mischievously asked Thane and Claire to kiss.

Thane realized Rae's intention and left immediately. It was revealed that Lene and Rae had conspired to bring Claire and Thane together using this game because Claire had feelings for him.

Thane (Image via Platinum Vision)

Later in the day, Misha initiated a conversation about Rae's feelings for Claire and Claire's harsh reaction to her. Lene added that gender did not matter in love, but Rae interrupted, asserting that it did matter to her, as she would not fall for a man.

The question that puzzled everyone was why Rae, who was in love with Claire, would plan a game to bring Claire and Thane closer. Rae clarified that she did not expect Claire to reciprocate her feelings, so she opted to support her instead.

It was then revealed that Rae had never had her romantic feelings reciprocated in real life. So, she preferred not to confess her feelings and relied on humor and laughter to cope.

While Rae was lost in her thoughts, a couple of girls began speaking ill of her for pursuing Claire shamelessly. Claire's reaction, where she poured water on them, was interpreted by Misha as standing up for Rae. However, Lene explained that Claire was just feeling guilty about her misdemeanor and took it out on the girls.

What to expect in I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 4

Rae and the other students as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 4 preview (Image via Platinum Vision)

In the upcoming I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 4, titled When Monsters Attack, Unpreparedness is the Greatest Enemy, viewers will see Rae and Claire expanding their knowledge of magic at the academy. Their professor will teach them about magical stones and monsters, as well as subject them to exams.

