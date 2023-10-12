I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 3 is set to be released on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX. It will subsequently be aired on BS Nippon TV, AT-X, and several other networks. Moreover, the series can also be streamed on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, the focus was on Rae growing closer to Claire, even going so far as to become her maid. In I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 3, viewers can expect to see Rae and Claire spend more time with the Bauer Kingdom's princes.

I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 3 will feature a game of chess, cards, and more as the princes try to get closer to Rae and Claire

Release date and time

The isekai anime, I'm in Love with the Villainess, is based on the Japanese light novel series, written by Inori and illustrated by Hanagata. It is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Monday, October 16, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 11:30 am, Monday, October 16, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 12:30 pm, Monday, October 16, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:30 pm, Monday, October 16, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:30 pm, Monday, October 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:00 pm, Monday, October 16, 2023

Philippine Time - 12:30 am, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 1:30 am, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:00 am, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 3 streaming details

Crunchyroll is streaming the English dub of the anime I'm in Love with the Villainess on the same day it airs in Japan for viewers outside of Asia, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Additionally, the anime is available for streaming on d Anime Store and ABEMA.

A quick summary of I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 2

In the previous episode, it was revealed that Rae's score in the magic test was considered unmeasurable. This was because the game had been rigged in her favor, granting her two rare magic elements, which made her a rare individual.

Claire had no choice but to accept Rae's demand after losing the contest. Surprisingly, Rae's request was neither dishonorable nor inappropriate. All she asked was for Claire to promise to never to give up, no matter how difficult or painful things might become. Although Claire was initially confused by this request, she agreed to it.

The episode then showed Rae appear for an interview to be Claire's personal maid. The head maid approved of her because of her abilities, but Claire wanted her rejected. Dole, Claire's father and the finance minister of the Kingdom, visited the room where Rae was being interviewed. Initially, he sided with Claire, but Rae surprised him by mentioning a specific name, date, and sum of money.

From then on, Rae became Claire's personal maid. Meanwhile, Rod wanted to spend time with Rae, but she had to fulfil her duties as a maid. In reality, she just wanted to avoid getting trapped in a romantic plot with the prince.

That night, Claire confronted Rae about her true intentions. In response, Rae said that she admired Claire's looks and personality, and these qualities were the reasons she had chosen to become her maid. Claire did not buy any of it, as she did not consider her personality to be worthy of admiration. Yet, seeing that there was no point in dragging this out any longer, she went to sleep.

What to expect in I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 3?

In the upcoming I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 3, the conventions of an otome game will once more take over the narrative, and Rae and Claire will have to play various games with the three princes.

Thus, viewers will witness them competing at chess, poker, and other games, although not everyone will have the same level of enthusiasm.

