I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 2 is set to be released on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX. It will subsequently be aired on BS Nippon TV, AT-X, and several other networks. Moreover, viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, the anime introduced the video game universe in which the Royal Academy is situated, along with key characters such as Rae, her best friend Misha, her love interest Claire, and the three princes, Rod, Thane, and Yu.

In I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 2, viewers can expect to see Rae's new strategy to grow closer to Claire.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 2 to show Rae Taylor find a part-time job

Release date and time of I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 2

Misha (Image via Platinum Vision)

The isekai anime I'm in Love with the Villainess is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Inori and illustrated by Hanagata. I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 2 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Monday, October 9, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 11:30 am, Monday, October 9, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 12:30 pm, Monday, October 9, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:30 pm, Monday, October 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:30 pm, Monday, October 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:00 pm, Monday, October 9, 2023

Philippine Time - 12:30 am, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 1:30 am, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:00 am, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

A quick summary of I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 1

Rae and Claire (Image via Platinum Vision)

In the first episode of the season, viewers were introduced to Oohashi Rei, an employee at a small business. After a tough day at work, she was shown playing the dating sim videogame called Revolution until she fell asleep. However, when she woke up, she was inside the game's Royal Academy as Rae Taylor.

Rae wasted no time in confessing her love for Claire Françoise, the villainess, although Claire found it unsettling and attempted to bully her. Instead of discouraging Rae, this made her even more enthusiastic about the school year as she urged Claire to be more ruthless.

At the end of the day, Misha Jur cautioned Rae against getting involved with Claire, as the latter hailed from one of the Kingdom's most esteemed families. Rae, however, explained that their social differences did not matter to her.

Nearly a week later, Rae's resilience in the face of her bullying led to Claire breaking down in tears. Misha warned Rae that she might push Claire away, and hence, suggested she change her approach to become someone Claire could not ignore.

The three princes (Image via Platinum Vision)

During one of Rae and Claire's interactions, the game introduced the three princes of the Bauer Kingdom: Rod Bauer, Thane Bauer, and Yu Bauer. At this moment, Rae accidentally revealed that Claire was attracted to Thane. Flustered, Claire denied any interest in him, who then left.

It was revealed that Thane was insecure due to being overshadowed by his brothers, making him difficult to deal with.

Rae suggested they apologize to Thane, but Claire, now angry, declared her intention to keep bullying Rae until she submitted. She challenged Rae that if the latter scored lower in the exam, she would leave the academy.

However, if Claire lost, she would do what Rae asked. Thanks to the many hours Oohashi had invested in the game, she easily won.

What to expect in I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 2

Rae as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 2 preview (Image via Platinum Vision)

In the next episode, viewers can expect to learn more about what Rei will make Claire do now that she has excelled in the exam and won their contest. There will also be more focus on Prince Rod, who has shown an interest in Rae.

Moreover, Claire's hardships are going to continue as Rae will become her personal maid. However, how Rei secures the position will be interesting to see.

