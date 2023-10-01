I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 1 is set to release on Monday, October 2, 2023, in Japan. With the announcements about the full cast list and two trailers out already, many isekai and otome fans are already clamoring to know when and where they can watch the series.

Crunchyroll has stated that they will be streaming the series as it airs as part of the ongoing fall 2023 anime season. The wealth of information about this series that's been released, including two key visuals and several trailers, has fans over the moon about the upcoming title.

Ohashi Rei navigates a dating sim game in I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 1

Release date and times

I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 1 is set to premiere on Monday, October 2 at 11:30 am in Japan on local networks like Tokyo MX. For a few international audiences, this may translate to a Sunday release.

International audiences can catch I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 1 on Crunchyroll an hour after it airs in Japan as the platform has exclusive streaming rights to this anime.

Here's the release schedule for fans across the globe:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Sunday, October 1

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Sunday, October 1

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:30 am, Monday, October 2

Central European Time: 4:30 am, Monday, October 2

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 am, Monday, October 2

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 AM, Monday, October 2

Japanese Standard Time: 11:30 AM Monday, October 2

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:00 pm, Monday, October 2

What to expect from the anime (speculative)

Going by all the trailers released, the story appears to focus on reincarnated office worker Ohashi Rei. She attempts to navigate a dating sim game by romancing her favorite character, the main villainess, Claire Francois.

As this love affair appears to be between a literal spoiled princess and an office worker, things don't go as planned. The game itself isn't designed for the duo to be together, instead pushing three other male love interests: a pompous jock named Rob Bauer, a cool and mysterious man named Thane Bauer, and a babyfaced schemer named Yu Bauer.

Rei was never interested in either of the princes, appearing to fall for Claire's rather deplorable bullying and nasty attitude. Whether this will pan out as a genuine romance, a Doki Doki Literature Club type of loop that the game itself tries to fix, or just a comedy remains to be seen.

