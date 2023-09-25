Naruto's Hinata Hyuga joins I'm in Love with the Villainess voice cast

On Monday, September 25, 2023, the official website for the I’m in Love with the Villainess anime series revealed that the voice of Naruto’s Hinata Hyuga is set to join the cast. The news, announced via the series’ official website, also revealed the character voice actress Nana Mizuki will be playing.

The news is exciting for fans of the series, with the I’m in Love with the Villainess anime series boasting an impressive cast list heading into its premiere in early October 2023. While Mizuki is the latest household name in anime voice acting to join the series, she’s far from the first to do so.

The I’m in Love with the Villainess anime series is an adaptation of author Inori and illustrator Hanagata’s original light novel series of the same name. While the series originally started as a web novel by Inori, published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, it was adapted into a light novel with Hanagata’s illustrations in early 2019.

Naruto’s Hinata Hyuga gets a seemingly large role in I’m in Love with the Villainess anime series

As mentioned above, the voice of Naruto’s Hinata Hyuga is set to join the I’m in Love with the Villainess anime series in what appears to be a fairly large role. Nana Mizuki will be playing the character Manaria Sousse, who is said to be a princess of the Kingdom of Sousse. Given the character’s title as a princess, it can be assumed that the role is fairly involved and central relative to the series’ core plot.

The series will star Yu Serizawa as Rae Taylor and Karin Nanami as Claire Francois. The cast also includes Aimi as Misha Jur, Ikumi Hasegawa as Lene Aurousseau, Sara Matsumoto as Loretta Kugret, Minami Kurisaka as Pipi Barlier, KENN as Rod Bauer, Daisuke Namikawa as Thane Bauer, and Yoko Hikasa as Yu Bauer.

Hideaki Oba is directing the series at Platinum Vision Studios, with Ayumu Hisao both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Youko Satou is adapting AONOSHIMO and Hanagata’s character designs for animation. Hajime Takakuwa is the sound director, while Noriyuki Asakura and Usagi to Uma are composing the most. Serizawa and Nanami will perform both the opening theme song, Raise Y/Our Hands!! and ending theme song O.C. ~Optimum Combination~.

Inori’s original web novel launched on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in January 2018. GL Bunk began publishing the story in digital volumes with illustrations from Hanagata in February 2019. The fifth and final volume was published in August 2021. AONOSHIMO launched a manga adaptation of the series in Ichijinsha’s Comic Yuri Hime magazine in June 2020, which is still ongoing.

