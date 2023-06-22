Rent-A-Girlfriend drops new teaser visual amidst the hype for season 3

Rent-A-Girlfriend has released yet another key visual for its third season, which is set to come out next month. This season will introduce a major new character named Mini Yaemori, who will be voiced by popular voice actress Yu Serizawa. Mini, along with the other female characters of the show, share the frame in the key visuals for the new season.

The series is based on the manga of the same name by Reiji Miyajima, which began its serialization on July 12, 2017, in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine. It is still ongoing and currently consists of 31 tankobons volumes. Volume 32 will be published on July 14, 2023.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 will be released on July 7, 2023

According to a recent leak, the Rent-A-Girlfriend anime has unveiled another brand new key visual ahead of the release of Season 3. In the reported new visual, we see all the major female characters of the show, namely Chizuru, Mami, Ruka, Sumi, and Mini, in breathtaking outfits.

Previously, the anime had released a similar key visual with all the aforementioned characters in beautiful white dresses. One of the character visuals featured Mami in the style of the Hollywood classic Breakfast At Tiffany’s iconic opening scene. Mami’s outfit and pose were inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s black dress, accessorized with pearls, and holding a croissant and a cup of coffee.

The third season of the series is scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 7, 2023. As always, the season will be animated by the production studio TMS Entertainment in association with Studio Comet. Most of the staff from the previous seasons have returned to work on season 3 as well, except for Kazuomi Koga, who has been replaced by Shinya Une as the new series director.

Une had previously been the episode director for the anime. The returning staff includes Mitsutaka Hirota as the scriptwriter, Kanna Hirayama as the character designer, and HYADAIN as the music composer.

The synopsis for Rent-A-Girlfriend as provided by the official website of Kodansha US, which publishes the English version of the manga, reads,

"You can rent a girlfriend, but can you buy love? Reeling from a bad breakup, Kazuya rents the beautiful, polite Chizuru for a date. But rock bottom might be so much lower than he thought! Chizuru is much more than the pretty face and sweet demeanor he thought he’d bargained for… In today’s Japan, “rental” services can deliver an afternoon with a “friend,” a “parent,” even a fake girlfriend!"

It further continues,

"After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to “rent” an emotional connection, and his new “girlfriend,” who’s trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya’s are intertwined in surprising ways!"

The previous two seasons of Rent-A-Girlfriend are available for streaming on Crunchyroll, which holds the license for its distribution.

