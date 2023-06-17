Is the Rent-A-Girlfriend manga finished? Status of the manga explained

Last year, the Rent-A-Girlfriend mangaka Reiji Miyajima posted a cryptic tweet about the ending of the manga, which sent the fans into a frenzy. With the manga now nearing its 33rd volume, questions of when and how it will conclude, have begun surfacing online once more. In this article, we will try and decipher Miyajima's statement about the manga's ending.

The manga, which began to be published from July 12, 2017, in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, is widely regarded as one of the best in the harem genre. The anime adaptation came out on July 11, 2020, and is about to premiere its third season this year.

Will the Rent-A-Girlfriend manga end soon?

As of now, the manga is still ongoing and hasn't been concluded.

The mangaka of Rent-A-Girlfriend, Reiji Miyajima, had posted a tweet on October 22, 2022, saying that he has decided how he is going to end the beloved series, a statement that led to fans believing that the manga will end very soon. The message was short and the mangaka did not expand on the thought or give away any further details.

Fans have interpreted this as the manga coming to an end soon. But the bottomline is, although the series may be nearing its endgame, we do not have any specific details on when or how it will finally draw its curtain. Miyajima has merely stated that he has crafted the conclusion, not on which chapter he will execute it.

The manga of Rent-A-Girlfriend currently consists of 286 chapters, out of which 273 chapters are compiled into 31 tankobon volumes. Fans are in agreement that there are several knots to be tied before the manga ends for good. So, we can safely assume that it still has a lot of chapters to go before Miyajima pulls the plug.

Chapter 274 to 276 have not been released in the tankobon volume format, which will resume from Volume 32. The relationship of Kazuya and Mizuhara still hasn't reached its endgame. In the latest arc of the manga, Mini continues her quest to bring the couple together, and this time, she employs the method of inviting them to play a twister game together.

Season 3 of the anime of Rent-A-Girlfriend has also been announced recently, with the release of a new visual and trailer. The season will debut on July 2023. It was also announced that Shinya Une will be replacing Kazuomi Koga as the director for the upcoming season. The voice cast also welcomes Yuu Serizawa, who will be voicing Mini Yaemori, a new character who will be introduced in the upcoming season.

The opening theme for season 3 has also been revealed. It is the song Renai Miri Film, performed by Halca.

Kodansha US holds the license for global distribution of the English version of Rent-A-Girlfriend, and here is how the story is described in its official website:

"You can rent a girlfriend, but can you buy love? Reeling from a bad breakup, Kazuya rents the beautiful, polite Chizuru for a date. But rock bottom might be so much lower than he thought! Chizuru is much more than the pretty face and sweet demeanor he thought he’d bargained for… In today’s Japan, “rental” services can deliver an afternoon with a “friend,” a “parent,” even a fake girlfriend!"

It further continues:

"After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to “rent” an emotional connection, and his new “girlfriend,” who’s trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya’s are intertwined in surprising ways!"

Fans who want a recap before season 3 hits the screen can binge the previous two seasons on Crunchyroll.

