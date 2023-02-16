Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 July 2023 debut announced

The third season of Rent-A-Girlfriend was announced to be under production after the grand finale of season 2 on September 17, 2022.

Reiji Miyajima, the creator of the series, posted a commemorative illustration on his official Twitter handle featuring Chizuru, Mami, Sumi, Ruka, and a new character who is expected to make her debut in the third installment.

Recently, the Super Animeism programming block of MBS made a surprising announcement by revealing the release window for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3. The third installment of the rom-com goodness will take off in July 2023.

The creator and TMS Entertainment are expected to provide more details about the upcoming sequel soon.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 will kick off from the 13th volume of Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series

Season 2 of Rent-A-Girlfriend finale ended in volume 12, chapter 103, The Girlfriend, Dreams and Me. The upcoming season will pick up from volume 13, chapter 104, The Girlfriend and Splitting the Bill. Like the previous two seasons, fans can anticipate the third installment to boast twelve episodes.

Moreover, fans are also eager to learn about the mysterious character in Reiji Miyajima’s commemorative illustration. The character is speculated to be revealed in season 3.

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the series:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl."

It continues:

"He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental!"

The list of cast members who will be reprising their roles in season 3, include:

Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita

Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara

Aoi Yūki as Mami Nanami

Gakuto Kajiwara as Shun Kuribayashi

Kaito Ishikawa as Umi

Masayuki Akasaka as Yoshiaki Kibe

Nao Tōyama as Ruka Sarashina

Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa

Crunchyroll, the popular and well-acclaimed anime streaming platform, is the only OTT service to include both seasons of Rent-A-Girlfriend in its massive library for fans outside Southeast Asia. Anime enthusiasts who have missed out on the series and fans who want to revisit can catch all the episodes exclusively on Crunchyroll, in both subbed and dub versions.

Viewers can watch Rent-A-Girlfriend for free, at the cost of dealing with several ads. To enjoy the episodes without ad interruptions, viewers can subscribe to ad-free plans like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo) with a 14-day free trial.

