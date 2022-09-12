Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Episode 11 of Rent-a-Girlfriend focused on Sumi Sakurasawa, who made one of the least appearances in the series. Fans were delighted after finding out that the key visual that was revealed before the premiere of season 2 was about the recent episode titled Guide and Girlfriend. Kazuya, who is constantly engulfed in trouble, was elated by Sumi’s sweet gesture on his birthday.

As per the episode count, season 2 of Rent-a-Girlfriend will boast a total of 12 episodes. Sadly, episode 12 will be the last episode of the season. Fans have high expectations from the grand finale and hope that the season will end on a good note. Continue reading to find out more details about the upcoming episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 episode 12.

When will Rent-a-Girlfriend be released, and where to watch it?

Sticking to its schedule, episode 8 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 will be released on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1.25 am JST. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Crunchyroll in both subbed and dubbed versions. Fans can either watch the episode free of cost with multiple ads or get a premium membership with a 14-day free trial.

Muse Asia, after acquiring the license of Rent-a-Girlfriend, is streaming the rom-com series on its YouTube channel across all Asian regions. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 9:25 am PDT

Central time: 12:25 pm CDT

Eastern time: 11:25 pm EDT

British time: 5:25 pm BST

Indian time: 9:55 pm IST

European time: 1:55 am CEST

Australian time: 6:25 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 12:25 am PHT

Japanese time: 1:25 am JST

What comes next in Rent-a-girlfriend season 2 episode 12?

Rent-a-girlfriend season 2 episode 12 PV revealed the title to be Girlfriend and Me. The teaser showed Mizuhara hanging out with a guy whose identity wasn’t revealed, and fans speculated that this person might be one of her clients. Moreover, Mizuhara was seen attending a screening with a completely different look.

With Episode 12 being the finale of Season 2, fans might get to see Mami Sarashina’s plans in action. In the pursuit of knowing Kazuya’s actual truth, Mami started taking an interest in his grandmother by following her official Twitter account. Nothing much is revealed in the PV, but as per the title, fans can expect to see more of Kazuya and Mizuhara.

A brief recap of episode 11

Mizuhara told Kazuya that Sumi wanted to go on another practice date with him that would begin early in the morning at Shinagawa princess. Though Kazuya agreed to go, the only thing that bothered him was if Mizuhara was doing fine. After reaching the Shinagawa princess, Kazuya was surprised to see Sumi in a school uniform, and eventually, he figured out that she saw him with Mizuhara on their date.

Sumi became Kazuya’s guide to the aquarium and showed him around. Though the latter was happy, he had difficulty sticking to the former’s schedule. Sumi took Kazuya to a dolphin show but got embarrassed after they got soaked. However, the latter made the former realize that it was fun.

Taking Kazuya to Odaiba, Sumi gifted him a summer knit cap and wished him a happy birthday. At the latter’s request, the former revealed everything that had happened to him in the last couple of days, and they both cried together to ease the pain. The episode ended with Kazuya telling Sumi that she was the best guide he knew.

