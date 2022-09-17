Rent-a-Girlfriend confirms the release of season 3

Moments after Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 grand finale, Reiji Miyajima, the creator of the series, announced that season 3 is under production. The short video was released featuring the chibi versions of the four lead female characters of the series, Mizuhara/Ichinose Chizuru (Amamiya Ten), Sumi Sakurasawa (Takahashi Riie), Mami Nanami (Aoi Yuuki), and Ruka Sarashina (Nao Higashiyama).

The announcement was made after the official YouTube channel DMM Pictures released a short video titled She will borrow. After announcing the “Phase 3 production decision,” the official Twitter account of Rent-a-Girlfriend revealed that a special event will be held on March 2023.

The entire cast of the series will congregate at this event, where they will talk about the events of the second season and share their experiences.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 will adapt from volume 13 of the original manga series

The finale of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 ended in chapter 103, The Girlfriend, Dreams and Me of volume 13. So as the anime continues to stick to the manga, season 3 will continue from chapter 104 of volume 13. With 26 volumes, the series has a plethora of source material left to adapt.

The first season of Rent-a-Girlfriend ran from July 11 to September 26, 2020, with 12 episodes. Shortly before the anime wrapped its first season, an announcement was made stating that the second season had been green-lit.

Once again, following the same episode count, season 2 of the series aired from July 2 to September 17, 2022. The production house of the series had to delay the second season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl.

It continues:

He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Where to watch Rent-a-Girlfriend?

Crunchyroll has licensed the series to stream it outside of Asia, and seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming in both subbed and dubbed versions on its platform. Fans can either watch the episode free of cost with multiple ads or get a premium membership with a 14-day free trial.

Muse Asia is also streaming the rom-com series on its YouTube channel across all Asian regions and exclusively on its niche subsidiary OTT, IQIYI, in China.

