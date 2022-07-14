Naruto: 5 Kunoichis who can defeat Hinata Hyuga (& 5 whom she can overpower)

Apart from being the most adorable character in Naruto, Hinata Hyuga can turn into an unstoppable beast to protect the people who are precious to her, especially Naruto. Hinata is also the most courageous Kunoichi, who went head on against powerful enemy like Pain, despite knowing the power difference and risk of life.

As a Hyuga, Hinata honed her Byakugan prowess to a greater extent and can use all the deadly variations of Gentle Fist Art. After inheriting Hamura’s chakra, Hinata became a force to be reckoned with. Although there are a few Kunoichis who still hold the upper hand against Hinata, there are others who can’t even come close.

Sakura and 4 others who can beat Hinata in Naruto

1) Sakura Haruno

Sakura as seen in Naruto (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Sakura trained under the leadership of the Fifth Hokage, Tsunade, and learned many things from the latter and eventually managed to surpass her master at everything. Sakura even surprised everyone by mastering the Strength of Hundred Seals in little to no time. In the current era, Sakura is regarded as the most powerful Kunoichi and medical ninja.

Sakura’s monstrous strength overpowers Hinata’s Gentle Fist Art. She can even withstand Hinata’s Eight Trigrams Sixty-Four Palms by unleashing Mitotic Regeneration: One Hundred Healings, in which her body can heal itself and even replenish her chakra.

2) Tsunade

Before Sakura, Tsunade was the most powerful Kunoichi in the entirety of the five great nations in Naruto. She was renowned as one of the legendary Sannins of Konoha. As a descendant of the Uzumaki and Senju clans, she possesses a tremendous chakra reserve and life force, which made her the only person out of all the Kages to go against the likes of Madara Uchiha.

Hinata can hold her own against Tsunade, but the latter's battle experience and Ninjutsu prowess far outweigh those of any other Kunoichi in Naruto. Tsunade can defeat Hinata even without using Mitotic Regeneration.

3) Kurotsuchi

Kurotsuchi is a descendant of the First Tsuchikage and the granddaughter of the Third Tsuchikage. Being a highly skilled and powerful Kunoichi, she was chosen to serve as the Third Tsuchikage as a bodyguard. Kurotsuchi is noted to be one of the bravest characters in the series, as she didn’t even flinch while facing thousands of White Zetsu.

Kurotsuchi is one of the most proficient Lava Release users in the Shinobi World. Although Kurotsuchi has become one of the Naruto franchise's most underrated characters, she is one of the strongest Kunoichis, easily surpassing Hinata in terms of prowess.

4) Mei Terumi

Mei as seen in Naruto (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

After Yagura's reign of Bloody Mist, Mei worked tirelessly to reinstate the order and stability in Kirigakure as the Fifth Mizukage. Mei is jovial and kind to others, but she can turn into a monster if her opponents try to provoke her. Even Sasuke Uchiha barely managed to escape Mei's wrath.

During the fight between Madara and the Five Kage, Mei was the only person who was capable of withstanding Madara’s Great Fire Destruction by using the Water Formation Pillar, single-handedly. Mei even used the same water to perform Water Dragon Bullet in conjunction. Hinata could easily be defeated by Mei Terumi.

5) Temari

Temari is one of the Fourth Kazekage’s children in Naruto, who later became a Kunoichi of Konoha after marrying Shikamaru Nara. Temari specializes in long-range combat, which is why she can become deadly to those who mostly rely on close counter battles. Using her giant Iron Fan, Temari can produce strong slicing whirlwinds.

She can even make her whirlwinds more lethal by summoning Kamatari, a one-eyed weasel capable of slicing through anything in its path. If Hinata chose to fight Temari, she would be at a greater disadvantage.

Karin & 4 others who can’t beat Hinata in Naruto

1) Karin

Karin as seen in Naruto (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Karin belongs to the Uzumaki clan in Naruto, which is why she carries a tremendous life force enough to heal bisected Tsunade and subsequently replenish the latter’s chakra reserve. Karin also possesses great knowledge of her clan’s secret techniques, which she usually reveals when time calls for it, like the Adamantine Sealing Chains that destroyed several arms of Obito’s wooden statue.

However, Karin is not proficient in close combat and doesn’t really possess any powerful technique that could stop the likes of Hinata Hyuga. Even if Karin tries to attack Hinata with the Adamantine Sealing Chains, Hinata will simply use her Eight Trigrams: Vacuum Wall Palm to deflect the attacks.

2) Shizune

Shizune served as an apprentice of Tsunade and learned many things from the latter during her year-long sabbatical from active shinobi duties. During her fight with Kabuto Yakushi, Jiraiya had enough trust in Shizune’s prowess that he didn’t bother to step in. Shizune is also known for performing complex medical ninjutsu, where even a tiny mistake can be fatal.

Shizune’s Poison Mist could be fatal to Hinata if she even takes a whiff. However, Hinata can create an absolute defense with Eight Trigrams: Palm Rotation or Vacuum Palm to deflect the gas. Hinata can even stop Shizune from performing any Ninjutsu by blocking the latter's Tenketsu nodes.

3) Hanabi Hyuga

Hanabi as seen in Naruto (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Hanabi is the younger sister of Hinata, who became the successor of the Hyuga clan, and is currently serving as the leader of her clan. Toneri Otsutsuki proclaimed Hanabi's Byakugan to be the purest of all. Hanabi trained enough to fight on par with her elder sister, which she eventually managed to do.

However, Hanabi has never been able to surpass Hinata. Moreover, after Hinata received Hamura’s chakra she became more powerful than any other Hyuga in history. Hanabi has a lot to learn, so putting her elder sister in a tight spot would just be a dream for her right now.

4) Ino

Ino has consistently demonstrated the ability to outperform her clammates and eventually become the most potent Kunoichi of the Yamanaka clan. This has been true since her Genin days. Ino is highly skilled in her clan’s secret Mind Body Switch Technique, where she can defeat her opponents without even engaging in battles, by simply taking over their bodies or by making the targets fight each other.

However, Ino is a much inferior opponent to Hinata, as she would be easily defeated by the latter in seconds if they fought in close counters. Even if Ino tried to use Mind Body Switch on Hinata, the latter’s Byakugan would easily negate its effects.

5) Kurenai Yuhi

Kurenai Yuhi is one of the most powerful Kunoichi that Konoha has ever produced in Naruto. Kurenai is regarded as a Genjutsu prodigy who managed to impress the likes of Itachi Uchiha with her skills. Kurenai can easily dispel a Genjutsu and can even reverse its effects on the caster.

Kurenai was the Jonin leader of Team 8 comprising Hinata, Kiba, and Shino. Hinata has learned many things from Kurenai, but if the former ever has to face her master, she could easily defeat her in seconds. Hinata’s Byakugan can intercept Kurenai’s Genjutsu, which is the latter’s strongest feat.

