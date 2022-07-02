Naruto: Why Kurenai Yuhi is praised as the best Genjutsu user

Despite being a non-lethal technique, Genjutsu is regarded as one of the most powerful and feared techniques in Naruto. Users of Genjutsu can trap their targets in their illusionary world, enveloping them with a phantom experience by affecting all five senses. Genjutsu can also be used to manipulate the targets and use them as puppets.

Although the Uchiha clan has produced many excellent Genjutsu users due to their Sharingan, only Kuranai has earned the title of best Genjutsu user. While Kurenai neither possesses the Sharingan nor is she a member of the Uchiha clan, Naruto fans are perplexed as to why she is regarded as the best Genjutsu user.

Exploring the reason behind Kurenai's being dubbed the best Genjutsu user in Naruto

Kurenai is hailed as the Genjutsu prodigy and even considered the number one Genjutsu user in Konoha. This is due to her immense prowess in Yin Release, which only a few individuals could master. Apart from her flower Petal Escape and Demonic Illusion: Tree Binding Death, Kurenai possesses vast knowledge about terrifying Genjutsu techniques.

However, she didn’t get enough screen time to showcase her true potential. Kurenai is even proficient in combating the effects of Sharingan's Genjutsu techniques, as seen during her fight with Itachi, who is more powerful than the former, and also regarded as a Genjutsu master. Itachi was surprised to see that someone was on par with him.

Kurenai is proficient in casting her Genjutsu on more than one target. She easily subdued two of the Akatsuki members, Kisame Hoshigaki and Itachi Uchiha in her Demonic Illusion: Tree Binding Death. However, Itachi successfully escaped the technique by reversing it onto the caster, and Kurenai managed to break free by biting her lips, inducing the pain to regain her senses.

Kurenai’s timing was so perfect that even a second could have cost her, her life. She even got praised for her prowess in Genjutsu by Itachi, which is regarded as one of the greatest achievements of Kurenai.

As the master of Genjutsu, Kurenai can easily repel any Genjutsu technique with ease and can even decipher if any person is under the influence of a Genjutsu. In the first three official databooks by Masashi Kishimoto, Kurenai consecutively scored the highest points in Genjutsu alone.

During Naruto's Konoha Crush Arc, Kurenai single-handedly repelled the Genjutsu that fell over the stadium and later joined the defensive force to protect Konoha from invaders. Due to her Genjutsu prowess, Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi assigned Kurenai to train Yakumo, a member of the infamous Kurama clan.

The Kurama clan is known for their unique Kekkei Genkai, which is based on unique yet fearsome Genjutsu skills. However, not all clan members possess this Kekkei Genkai, as this technique automatically manifests in a special individual born once every few generations.

Unlike other Genjutsu techniques in Naruto, the Kurama clan’s Kekkei Genkai can physically hurt a person. As Yakumo couldn’t control her Kekkei Genkai, Kurenai sealed the former’s ability with a cursed seal, as it would endanger other’s lives.

After Kurenai found out that she was pregnant with Mirai, she retired to look after her child. However, she still remains one of the best Genjutsu users of Konoha.

