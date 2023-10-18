Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 spoilers: Kenjaku begins his battle against a shocking opponent as a long-absent character reappears

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 was expected to continue the Battle of Yuji Itadori vs. Sukuna. However, the spoilers released today (October 18) suggest that mangaka Akutami implements a change in focus and shifts to Kenjaku instead. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, October 22, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 47.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna used his net of Cleave attack to defeat Kashimo. Before Kashimo’s death, they had a conversation on what it means to be strong. Afterward, Hakari and Uraume’s battle came to an end as Yuji and Higuruma entered the battle to fight Sukuna. Yuji’s forearms were transformed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 spoilers and raw scans show Kenjaku killing Uro and Hazenoki as Takaba enters the battlefield

Uro and Ishigori as seen in the Manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 is titled “Stupid Survivor.”

The chapter begins with a change in the point of view. A girl with light-colored hair and blank eyes, who looks similar to Takako Uro, is seen to be either running away from someone or running towards someone. She curses out Kenjaku for everything that happened in the Culling Game.

Kenjaku gave them hope by turning them into Cursed Objects so that they could flourish during the Culling Game, but now he is cruelly snuffing out those very same lives he helped reincarnate. However, she soon gets trapped in a jellyfish-like Curse.

Kenjaku, who is seen sitting on a tree nearby, informs her that every sorcerer, past or present, is similar to spices and water for him. He will keep adding one or the other until the flavors of the dish are balanced out and he achieves what he needs. Kenjaku fully seals her head and kills her, telling her that he placed a tracker on every Cursed Object so it's easy for him to track reincarnated sorcerers.

Iori Hazenoki appears and confronts Kenjaku. However, when Kenjaku jokingly asks him to be his friend, Hazenoki refuses point blank. Kenjaku puts their conversation on hold to watch Gojo and Sukuna’s battle, revealing that the events of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 so far have been happening in the past.

Kenjaku realizes that Sukuna has expanded the scope of his Cursed Technique to take down Gojo. Kenjaku has left Cursed Spirits around Shinjuku to monitor the entry and exit of sorcerers by monitoring the total amount of Cursed Energy, However, people like Yuta, who is especially noticeable, have enough Cursed Energy to be monitored individually.

Kenjaku comments that with an “awakened physically gifted” Maki Zen'in and the Spatial Teleportation type Cursed Technique user like Ui Ui, the other side has more pawns than just sorcerers, so he has had to plan accordingly. Kenjaku then attacks Hazenoki, who tries to escape by throwing an exploding tooth towards him but fails.

Kenjaku tells him he will kill every player to end the Culling Game and fulfill his Binding Vow. He will then begin the nationwide merging of the regular people and Tengen. Hazenoki curses out Kenjaku before dying. However, Fumihiko Takaba arrives to fight against Kenjaku.

Kenjaku wonders how he is here given that Mei Mei is not monitoring this place. However, he holds no interest in any awakened player except Higuruma and summarily attacks Takaba, who survives the attack and seems genuinely shocked at being attacked.

Kenjaku realizes that something is off with Takaba. It isn’t that his attack is pointless, it’s that Takaba forced Kenjaku’s attack to have no effect on him. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 ends with Takaba telling Kenjaku that there is nothing better than the Joker stealing the show.

